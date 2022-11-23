Antoine Semenyo in 3rd – Ranked: Bristol City’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Bristol City have had some well-known players play for their club over their long football history.

Current Robins boss Nigel Pearson is under a slight bit of pressure after recent results before the break, and he will be hoping when the Championship returns his team can find a run of form again.

There are several players in the Bristol City squad this season who have made their way through the club’s academy, while there are also players who have been bought by the club and have become integral to the team in recent years.

As we are looking at Bristol City, here at FLW we’ve opted to look at the current five most valuable players that are currently at the club, according to Transfermarkt.

5 – Rob Atkinson

Rob Atkinson joined Bristol City from Oxford United in the summer of 2021.

The defender has played 54 times so far for the Robins, scoring five goals, with 17 of those appearances coming this season as the 24-year-old is seen as an integral part of Pearson’s team.

As per Transfermarkt, Atkinson is currently valued at €2.50m (£2.1m) in the market.

4 – Jay Dasilva

Dasilva is a product of Luton Town’s academy, having come through in 2012; however, he wasn’t at the club long, as he joined Premier League side Chelsea.

He was in the Chelsea academy until 2018, but he did spend time on loan at Charlton Athletic and Bristol City before joining the Robins permanently in 2019.

The left-back has played 128 times for the Robins and has managed to score two goals and provide 11 assists.

As per Transfermarkt, Dasilva is valued at €2.50m (£2.1m) in the market.

3 – Antoine Semenyo

The 22-year-old is currently a Bristol City player after coming through the academy in 2018.

The striker has spent time on loan at clubs like Bath City, Newport County, and Sunderland. He returned to the club in 2020 and has since kicked on in his Robins career.

The Ghanaian has played 116 times for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing 21 assists, and is a regular in Nigel Pearson’s selection.

As per Transfermarkt, Semenyo is currently valued at €3.00m (£2.5m) in the market.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Bristol City players?

1 of 25 Daniel Bentley? 1 12 25 35

2 – Han-Noah Massengo

Massengo has been at Ashton Gate since 2019, after joining from Monaco B in France.

The midfielder has had a tricky time in England, with him being in and out of the team due to falling in and out of favour under the different managers the club has had.

At still a young age, the midfielder has still managed to rack up 110 appearances for the Championship side, but has yet to score his first goal for the club.

As per Transfermarkt, Massengo is currently valued at €3.50m (£3m) in the market.

1 – Alex Scott

Alex Scott broke into the Bristol City team last season, and the 19-year-old has already racked up 65 appearances for the Championship team.

The youngster can play in midfield and in attacking areas, but this season Pearson has used Scott more as a wing-back, a role he has impressed in.

Transfermarkt currently value Scott at €7.00m (£6m).