Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City to Celtic: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Bristol City could be set for an interesting summer ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season, with not much money to spend when it comes to strengthening the Robins squad.

Nigel Pearson is going to have to be clever and creative, and perhaps also go bargain hunting, as he already has with the early additions of Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith.

Signings for transfer fees may be dependent on a major sale – just like we’ve seen over the years with the departures of the likes of Adam Webster, Bobby Reid and Jonathan Kodjia.

Quiz: Are these 18 Bristol City transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 They didn't make a single loan signing during the 2021/22 campaign. True False

One important City player who could potentially be on the move is Antoine Semenyo, who this week has been linked with a switch to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

What do we know so far?

Per an exclusive from Ghanasoccernet, the Hoops have set their sights on the 22-year-old forward, who earned his first cap for the Black Stars last week.

The report claims that Celtic have been monitoring Semenyo since the start of the 2021-22 season, and will let Albian Ajeti depart the club in order to facilitate a move.

We have known of Celtic’s interest for a number of months though, with Semenyo’s agent Tony Finnigan revealing back in February that Hoops scout Craig Strachan had been to watch the striker at Ashton Gate and had an informal conversation regarding the youngster.

Is it likely to happen?

The Robins are likely going to demand a decent fee for Semenyo, who scored eight Championship goals and notched 12 assists in 2021-22.

Every player has their price though – Nigel Pearson said as much himself – admitting he would not stand in Semenyo’s way if an acceptable offer landed at his desk.

Celtic do have money, but whether they have enough in the budget to bring Semenyo north of the border, as well as strengthening other areas of the pitch, remains to be seen.

It isn’t a shock though that they’re setting their sights on the explosive attacker though following last season’s exploits, and it is a saga that could run for a while.