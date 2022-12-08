Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott send heartfelt messages to Bristol City teammate

Bristol City duo Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott have sent heartfelt messages of encouragement to Ayman Benarous after the 19-year-old suffered a second ACL rupture.

The Robins academy graduate enjoyed something of a breakthrough season in 2021/22 – making his debut in October and going on to feature 12 times – but suffered an initial ACL injury in the final weeks of the campaign.

Benarous had been working his way back to fitness but yesterday, the Championship club announced that he’d suffered a significant setback and was not expected to return until next term.

His teammates, Semenyo and Scott, have been quick to send messages of encouragement to the teenager – letting him know they’re there for him during what must be a tough period.

Benarous could be one of just two missing City players for Saturday’s game against Rotherham United.

Tomas Kalas is set to be absent but there is optimism that fellow central defender Kal Naismith could be fit enough to feature for the first time since October.

The Verdict

You love to see this sort of support from Benarous’ teammates during what must be a really difficult period for him.

He’ll need the likes of Semenyo and Scott to help him bounce back from a gutting injury setback.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Ashton Gate and was handed a new deal back in March that keeps him under contract until 2025 but it now looks as though he won’t be back fit until next term.

It makes it even more difficult that this setback came while he was on the road to recovery and must now restart that process.