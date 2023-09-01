Bournemouth duo Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott are among the former Bristol City teammates to react to Han-Noah Massengo's first message as a Burnley player.

The young Frenchman left the Robins when his Ashton Gate contract expired earlier this year and Football League World's Will Lancaster was the first to break that he would be signing a deal with the Clarets – having been linked with them previously.

Burnley confirm Han-Noah Massengo signing

Last night, the Turf Moor outfit confirmed the capture of Massengo, who has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League new arrivals.

Speaking to club media after the announcement, the midfielder revealed that talks with Vincent Kompany convinced him that Burnley was the right place for him.

He added: "It was the interest for me. He came early and it was during the whole summer. To me, it was a sign of a big interest and a project that the gaffer wanted.

"It's just something that is really good for a young player to know that somebody has a plan for you and wants to develop you and help you to reach your potential."

"I'm ready," said Massengo when asked about making the step up to the Premier League. "I can't wait. I just want to get on the pitch and play really."

Han-Noah Massengo's first message to Burnley fans

The France age-group international took to Instagram to send his first message to the Turf Moor faithful after his move was confirmed.

He said: "Life as a claret. Let’s absolutely go. Can’t wait to meet you all."

Plenty of Massengo's former City teammates have been quick to send him messages of support, including Semenyo, Scott, and Clarets midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Antoine Semenyo: "My boy !!!! See you soon ❤️"

Alex Scott: "Let’s go my boy😍see you soon 👀"

Josh Brownhill: "Welcome brother 🤝"

Han-Noah Massengo reveals Josh Brownhill influence

In his first interview as a Burnley player, Massengo revealed that he had spoken to Brownhill – his former captain at Ashton Gate and his new teammate at Turf Moor – about making the move.

He said: "I used to play with Lyle Foster at Monaco so I know him and I know Browny because he was my captain at Bristol City.

"I spoke to Browny. He was like: 'If you need anything, any information just ask me' and he was just positive about the club and what direction it was taking."

Massengo said of Brownhill: "He's an example because when I came to Bristol City he was my captain. I was 18, I was playing with him in midfield. It's been good as well to see what he's become and hopefully, I can do the same."

Will Bristol City regret Han-Noah Massengo's exit?

In the end, the Robins were powerless to stop Massengo leaving but you do feel they will regret how things panned out at Ashton Gate for the young Frenchman.

Their contract offer had been on the table for him for some time and remained unsigned, which at least means they'll be due some compensation now he's signed for Burnley.

But if he achieves his lofty potential at Turf Moor or elsewhere, they'll look back on his time in Bs3 and wonder whether they could've done more.

It's a hard call to make given we haven't seen how things played out in training and behind the scenes but while you can understand Nigel Pearson's reluctance to give him opportunities last term when his exit seemed likely, you have to question whether they could've done more in previous seasons to keep him involved and help him progress.

There was so much excitement about Massengo when he joined as an 18-year-old and it now certainly feels like a missed opportunity.