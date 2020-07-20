Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Anti-football’, ‘Doesn’t learn’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam key figure after Barnsley loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are without a win in five games as they were beaten by Barnsley at Oakwell yesterday.

The hosts scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time but they fully merited the points as they were the dominant side throughout and created plenty of chances.

For Forest, the performance was alarming as they struggled to match the intensity of the Tykes and Sabri Lamouchi’s decision to switch to a back three didn’t pay off at all.

That lack of intent to win the game angered many fans who feel the Frenchman is too cautious and that it could ultimately end up costing them.

Forest still need a point on the final day to guarantee a top six finish, although it would require Cardiff picking up a point and Swansea winning along with a six-goal swing to knock the Reds down to seventh.

Nevertheless, many fans are concerned about the recent displays and they feel it’s down to the manager.

Here we look at some of the comments about Lamouchi following the loss…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Anti-football’, ‘Doesn’t learn’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam key figure after Barnsley loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: