‘Anti-football’, ‘Doesn’t learn’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam key figure after Barnsley loss

Nottingham Forest are without a win in five games as they were beaten by Barnsley at Oakwell yesterday.

The hosts scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time but they fully merited the points as they were the dominant side throughout and created plenty of chances.

For Forest, the performance was alarming as they struggled to match the intensity of the Tykes and Sabri Lamouchi’s decision to switch to a back three didn’t pay off at all.

That lack of intent to win the game angered many fans who feel the Frenchman is too cautious and that it could ultimately end up costing them.

Forest still need a point on the final day to guarantee a top six finish, although it would require Cardiff picking up a point and Swansea winning along with a six-goal swing to knock the Reds down to seventh.

Nevertheless, many fans are concerned about the recent displays and they feel it’s down to the manager.

Here we look at some of the comments about Lamouchi following the loss…

I love sabri and defo think he's the right man for the job. But surely questions have to start being asked of his tactical decisions. Questionable at best lately #nffc — Birchy (@joshuaadambirch) July 19, 2020

Let’s be honest Sabri has managed to get us in this position by grinding out results and being hard to bit , we ain’t suddenly gonna start playing expansive , open attacking football at this stage whatever we think #NFFC — Carl Aldred (@carl_aldred) July 19, 2020

If you want Sabri sacked, give your head a wobble! Did anyone expect 5th at this point?#nffc — Ant Lord (@antlord46) July 19, 2020

Starting to doubt sabri now unfortunately, don’t get his team selections and can’t stand watching us. We’ve been utterly crap since the leeds win #NFFC — Barry Sanders🇬🇧 (@BSanders74NFFC) July 19, 2020

So full of bull 💩, Sabri is just anti football. Imagine if we actually got promoted. We’d get rolled over week in week out. He’s absolutely kidding him self #nffc — kenny (@damowake1) July 19, 2020

Sabri has done this a few times this season and it's always backfired. Guy doesn't learn. #nffc — Retro ♿ (@Retro89) July 19, 2020

In the heat of the moment earlier I said sabri out, I was wrong and yes sabri got it wrong today but we will learn from it, we should back sabri and the boys till the very end ♥️ #nffc — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_JoshNffc) July 19, 2020