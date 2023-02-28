Anthony Patterson’s situation at Sunderland amid Wolves/Leicester City talk: What is the latest news on the matter?

Anthony Patterson has been on a meteoric rise since spending time on loan at Notts County in the National League last season.

The 22-year-old has nailed down a starting berth in the Championship and played a key role in tightening up Sunderland‘s goals against column as they went on to win promotion via the play-offs last season.

The Black Cats are a team on the up and have performed extremely well to keep their play-off hopes alive to this point in the season, and in that it is no surprise to see interest emerge on some of their more exciting players.

Patterson is part of that crop and is on the radar of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City ahead of the summer transfer window according to The Sun.

Wolves would be an odd move unless they got rid of Jose Sa, especially after they bolstered their depth in the goalkeeper position with Daniel Bentley from Bristol City in January.

The Sun have also reported that Patterson is in with a great chance of being called up to the England national team, presumably as a third choice glovesman behind Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford, for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

That kind of exposure would definitely make a Premier League move more likely in the summer if Sunderland do not go up, and the Black Cats are in a strong position to command a hefty transfer fee with his contract running until the summer of 2026.

Leicester City may be on the look-out for a new first choice keeper in the summer with Danny Ward flattering to deceive a touch and Daniel Iversen seemingly struggling to convince Brendan Rodgers of his potential to become the number one.

The Black Cats have been very clear in their player trading in the last few transfer windows and will likely stand firm on Patterson interest in the summer as they target a more serious promotion push next season.

Having come through the youth setup on Wearside, there is a good chance that Patterson is content remaining first choice in the second tier for another season, with so much time left in his development, before considering a top-flight move in the summer of 2024.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

The chance to go to that tournament with the England national team may require a top-flight move, but with Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford a shoe-in to travel, there is a chance that a spot on the plane would not materialise regardless.