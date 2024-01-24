Anthony Patterson has been a big topic of discussion at Sunderland over the last few weeks.

The 23-year-old progressed through Sunderland's youth setup and has now been the club's number one goalkeeper for the last two seasons.

So far this campaign, he has conceded 31 goals in 28 league games, keeping an impressive eight clean sheets. His side sit 10th in the Championship, just three points outside the play-off places.

Last season, he kept 14 clean sheets and started all 46 league games between the sticks as the Black Cats finished 6th in the Championship. As a reward for his performances, Patterson is now gaining a lot of attention and interest from big Premier League clubs.

Liverpool may be looking for a back-up option to Alisson soon, as Caoimhin Kelleher could be departing either this month or in the summer. According to the Sun, Liverpool could look at Sunderland's Patterson as a replacement, in order to provide cover for the Brazillian stopper.

HITC recently reported that alongside Liverpool in the race for Patterson is Manchester City and Arsenal, as Sunderland look set to cash in on their starting goalkeeper. Today, Football League World rounds up all the latest on the 23-year-old.

Patterson's stance

The Sunderland stopper signed a new long-term contract in September 2023, and he went on to express his enjoyment at the club.

Patterson told the Sunderland Echo, “It was a no-brainer for me really. You just look at how well we’re doing this season so far and it was quite straightforward. The club’s philosophy of young players and developing them, it’s a place where I want to be.

It was a big factor because obviously we have some great young talent in that squad and can only get better really. I look forward to the rest of my time here.”

Patterson is clearly loving his time at his boyhood club, but with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal calling, he could easily be tempted by a move to one of the English giants.

Predicted transfer value

Due to the 23-year-old receiving interest from the biggest clubs in the country, as well as signing a new contract just four months ago, Patterson's transfer value has most likely increased.

Football Transfers has created a 'Data-Driven Player Valuation' page in order to predict the transfer values of hundreds and thousands of players. The player valuation model is powered by AI and offers accurate estimations of professional footballers' values.

When looking at Anthony Patterson, Football Transfers predicts a value between €9.1 million and €15.2 million, creating a median €12.2 million. In today's market, that is a decent value, especially for the Premier League giants who are circling and looking for strong backup options.

Gus Poyet gives his thoughts

The former Sunderland boss recently spoke to Football League World about how difficult it may be to keep a hold of Patterson, as well as fellow star-player, Jack Clarke.

Poyet said: "There are players there that, depending on how Sunderland finish, they will have to move on because that’s how you maintain and manage the books.

"Sometimes in the Championship, you can push a little bit but you need to always cash in to make sure that you know you're in a good place.

"January is always tough. You can imagine how difficult the January transfer window is. The good players are not available. If you want to have a very good player, you're going to have to pay fortunes when you can and you’re at risk of losing your best players, which you don’t want, so it's a very difficult moment.

"Let's hope that at least Sunderland can keep their best players until the end of the season."