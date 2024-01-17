Sunderland could be set to cash in on young goalkeeper Anthony Patterson at some point soon after a productive couple of years at the Stadium of Light.

With the Black Cats, the 23-year-old has impressed in a relatively short amount of time, keeping 32 clean sheets in just 105 appearances for the Championship side.

Patterson for Sunderland, as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Minutes Clean Sheets 2023/24 28 2520 8 2022/23 50 4500 14 2021/22 25 2250 10

It is therefore little surprise, to those not on Wearside anyway, that the former England U21 international has recently attracted attention from some of the top Premier League sides.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on one of England's most promising young goalkeeping talents...

Liverpool declared an early interest in the young goalkeeper

The Merseyside club have an impending goalkeeper issue, with Celtic declaring an interest in the Reds back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Jürgen Klopp hatching a succession plan for when first-choice stopper Alisson moves on.

With Sunderland unlikely to want to lose their no.1 halfway through the season, and Patterson having only recently signed a long-term deal with the club, it would surely take a sensational deal to prise the young goalkeeper away from the Stadium of Light.

That means that Liverpool's interest is a story that could rumble on well into the summer and may take a few rounds of intense negotiations.

There is also the question of game time for the 23-year-old, who would go into the Premier League side as a bench option and may find minutes hard to come by. After working hard in the Sunderland youth team and in loan spells at Notts County, Patterson may think twice before agreeing to such a role at a crucial age for his development.

Man City and Arsenal join the race to address goalkeeping issues of their own

Talented young goalkeepers with the composure to compete in top-level senior football are not easy to come by, which is why both City and Arsenal have joined the race for Patterson's signature, as reported by HITC.

Both the Premier League sides have upcoming goalkeeping issues to address and if the Sunderland no.1 is willing to compete to win first-team minutes again, then Patterson would be an ideal buy as the clubs look to address their reinforcements between the sticks.

The Blues are considering letting their current backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega move away from the Etihad, according to the same HITC report, but will need to line up a replacement before they do so.

Similarly, Arsenal are dealing with a selection crisis for their stoppers, having signed David Raya on an initial season-long loan with an option to buy next summer. This relegated previous first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to the bench, a player who would have been expecting first-team football going into the new season.

It is a situation that is unlikely to hold for the long term, so if Ramsdale were to depart the club then Patterson could make the ideal replacement.

Carlton Palmer believes Liverpool would be too tough to turn down

Even without guaranteed starting minutes, Palmer believes that the opportunity to be involved in a club as big as Liverpool would be hard for the young star to turn down.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Patterson is number one at Sunderland and at 23 years old has amassed over 100 league games and would not want to be sat on the bench, but if a club like Liverpool Football Club comes knocking you can’t turn that down.

"You never know, in a few years' time he could be Liverpool’s number one. He would get his opportunities at Liverpool and you never know."

However, Palmer believes the deal could be costly. He said: "I think Sunderland would want big money for him, and it would be in excess of £1million. There have been lots of clubs in the past that have tried to entice Patterson, like Leicester City previously, and have been unable to do so. It would take a huge fee, but it would be an unbelievable opportunity for Patterson at Liverpool."

The price required to even make Sunderland consider potentially derailing their season would likely be even higher, so the Black Cats may end up refusing offers at this time, whilst they search for a replacement that could come in during the summer and provide them with a more settled handover.