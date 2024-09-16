Sunderland made a flying start to the Championship campaign under new boss Regis Le Bris, as they won all four of their opening games prior to the international break, and were the only EFL side with a 100% winning record after four games played.

However, it seems evident that the international break came at the wrong time for Le Bris' men and thwarted the Black Cats' momentum, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

An unlikely victory over the former league leaders was Wayne Rooney's first win as Argyle boss, and he will be hoping his side will now turn a corner, while the Black Cats will be determined to ensure that a shock loss is not a sign of things to come.

Despite their loss on the weekend, Le Bris' side still sit second in the Championship table, and boast the joint-best goal difference in the league, thanks to not only their free-flowing attacking football, but also to their defensive efforts.

Championship top six as it stands (16/09) Position Games played Goal difference Points 1) West Brom 5 +7 12 2) Sunderland 5 +8 12 3) Blackburn Rovers 5 +6 11 4) Burnley 5 +8 10 5) Watford 5 +4 10 6) Sheffield United 5 +5 9 (2 pts deducted)

Highly-rated goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has maintained his high standards during the new campaign so far, and began the second tier season with three consecutive clean sheets against Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

Meanwhile, since Patterson became the mainstay between the sticks for the Black Cats during the 2022/23 Championship season, he has attracted transfer interest from high-profile Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal, as per the Express.

Patterson could leave the Black Cats if they don't win promotion

Despite interest from clubs who are competing in the Champions League, Patterson remained at the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window, and is an integral part of a team whose early season form indicates they could be serious promotion contenders.

This indicates the 24-year-old's loyalty to the Black Cats, and if he continues to shine as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship this season, but Le Bris' men do not win promotion, we could see a different story unfold next summer.

Arsenal will surely be looking to bolster their options between the sticks after former goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale left to join Premier League newboys Southampton, now that David Raya is Mikel Arteta's undisputed number one choice.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's current back-up option, Caoimhin Kelleher, recently revealed that he is keen to leave Anfield in order to search for more playing time.

If Kelleher does leave the Merseyside outfit, then new Reds boss Arne Slot could look to Patterson as a possible replacement while, as per BBC Sport, Alisson Becker, Slot's current first choice, sees his contract expire in 2026.

So it is not beyond the bounds of possibility that Patterson could initially become the back-up option at Anfield, before eventually succeeding the impressive Brazilian as the Reds' number one.

The Black Cats could prevent such an eventuality by winning promotion to the Premier League, as such an achievement would see Patterson become a first choice shot-stopper in the top-flight as soon as next season.

There is recent Premier League interest in Patterson

While Patterson remained at the Stadium of Light over the summer, and the transfer window slammed shut at the end of August, HITC revealed on 15th September that Everton are interested in signing the Black Cats keeper as a back-up option, and could be set to rival fellow Merseyside club Liverpool for his services.

However, Le Bris may not be overly concerned by Patterson's links to the Toffees, as Sean Dyche's men currently look about as likely to be relegated to the Championship as the Black Cats look to win promotion.

But amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, Le Bris and co may have to find their way to the Premier League in order to retain the services of their talented goalkeeper.