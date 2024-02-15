Anthony Patterson was the subject of much transfer speculation throughout the January transfer window and this summer looks set to be no different for the young Sunderland star.

The 23-year-old has appeared 32 times between the sticks for the Black Cats during this Championship season, keeping eight clean sheets in the process, and playing a key role in the side's current push for a play-off place.

Showing such promise at a relatively young age for a senior goalkeeper, it is easy to see why some of England's top teams are keen to get him on their books.

It remains to be seen whether the young shot-stopper takes the plunge during this summer's transfer window, or commits himself further to the Stadium of Light.

Liverpool are one of the key names linked with taking Patterson away from Sunderland, as their current deputy in net, Caoimhin Kelleher, has been touted as a Celtic target.

Further reports then stated that Manchester City and Arsenal were also interested in the young goalkeeper, due to likely upcoming changes in the position at their respective clubs, with Sunderland reportedly open to cashing in on the star.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo when he signed a new deal last year, the 23-year-old said: “I’m obviously really happy here. This is my team, I have grown up supporting Sunderland. I’m happy here, content and looking forward to many more games. It’s that extra bit special being able to play in front of the Sunderland fans and being able to be on the pitch rather than as a fan really.”

Though having those ties will give Patterson a reason to want to stay with the club, the sort of teams that are interested in acquiring his services may be difficult to turn down.

Patterson's weekly wage

According to the estimations of Capology, a football finance website that provides estimates of players' wages throughout the top leagues in the world, under his current deal, Patterson commands a wage of around £10,000 per week.

Stretched over a year, that equates to around £520,000, which makes him the estimated joint-fifth highest earner currently in the Sunderland squad.

It is a sizeable wage for a young player, but likely one that will be usurped if the current Premier League interest in him is to be made a reality.

Current contract situation

In terms of Patterson's contract, the Black Cats are under no pressure to part with their young academy graduate, with him penning a new five-year extension at the end of last summer.

The new contract will keep the player at the Stadium of Light until 2028 unless a transfer deal is agreed with another club before the contract's expiry.

That long-term deal means that the ball is in Sunderland's court when it comes to any transfer negotiations that may arise this summer, the length of the contract likely adding to the player's value and meaning that the club can hold out until a suitable offer comes in.

With his childhood links to the club, the player will likely want what is best for the club, as far as possible, in concluding any deal.