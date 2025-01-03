Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has said that he's focused on his current team, despite being linked with moves to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent months.

He made this claim to the Sunderland Echo, with his comments likely to come as good news for the Black Cats' supporters, who will be keen to see him remain between the sticks.

Patterson, 24, has been a real asset and a regular starter for the Wearside outfit since the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Helping the club to secure a return to the Championship, he has then been able to play a part in his team establishing themselves as a solid second-tier outfit once again.

Patterson may have spent a chunk of time out injured this season, with Simon Moore coming in to replace him temporarily, but the 24-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit and has done enough to earn interest from elsewhere.

Anthony Patterson's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 21 Average Sofascore rating 6.98 Saves made 49 Clean sheets 7 (As of January 3rd, 2025)

At this point, the shot-stopper is attempting to play a part in keeping his team in the promotion mix, and is doing a fairly decent job.

However, his future at the Stadium of Light is uncertain at this point, with several Premier League clubs being linked with a move for him this term.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been linked - and Tottenham and Wolves are reported to be interested in the keeper.

A move to Molineux could be a good opportunity for him, considering he probably has a decent chance of starting there in the next season or two.

But Patterson is fully focused on his current team at this point.

Asked if he was aware of interest in his signature, he told the Sunderland Echo: "No, like I always say, I'm a Sunderland player and I'm concentrating on this season and getting to Sunderland where they belong really."

Anthony Patterson needs to remain focused on Sunderland

Patterson just needs to focus on his current team at this stage.

And all credit to him, he seems to have his head firmly screwed on.

If he can continue starting regularly and shining at the Stadium of Light, it will only be a matter of time before he has the opportunity to move on.

But until that opportunity comes along, he can't take his eye off the ball on Wearside.

If he does, it could be costly, so he just needs to focus on his development with the Black Cats, who could potentially reach the top tier at the end of the current campaign.