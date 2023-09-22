Anthony Patterson has expressed his delight after putting pen to paper on a new contract with Sunderland.

The goalkeeper has comitted has future to the club by signing a new long-term deal, and it seems he is now relishing the coming years at the Stadium of Light.

How has Patterson's Sunderland career gone so far?

Having come through the academy ranks with the Black Cats, Patterson made his senior debut for the club in the EFL Trophy in the 2020/21 season.

That was followed by a loan spell with Notts County during the start of the 2021/22 campaign. By the end of that season though, Patterson had established himself as Sunderland's first choice option between the posts, helping the club win promotion from League One to the Championship.

Patterson was then an ever present in the league for the Black Cats last season, as they exceeded expectations to reach the Championship play-offs, where they were beaten in the semi-finals by Luton Town.

The 23-year-old has once again been a mainstay of Sunderland's starting lineup at the start of the current campaign, and has now made a total of 84 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Now it looks as though the goalkeeper is going to get the chance to add plenty more outings to that tally, over the coming years.

What are the details behind Patterson's new Sunderland contract?

Going into this season, there were still three years remaining on Patterson's contract with the Black Cats, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026.

However, the goalkeeper has now signed an even longer term deal with the club, agreeing a new five-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

As a result, Patterson's future at Sunderland is now secured until the end of the 2027/28 campaign, and it seems he has big hopes for the coming years.

What has Patterson said after signing that deal with Sunderland?

Perhaps not surprisingly, it seems Patterson is certainly pleased by the fact he has now agreed that new deal with the club.

That is further enhanced by the connection he has with Sunderland, after being at the Stadium of Light for so long.

Speaking to the club's official website after securing his new contract, the goalkeeper said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract because you can see the trajectory the Club is on and it’s an exciting time to be here.

"It’s obviously an absolute dream to come through the academy to where I am now, as when you first join the Club at the age of 10, you don’t ever think too much about actually playing for Sunderland.

"I just want to keep improving, help the team as much as I can, and hopefully that ensures the Club finishes as high as possible this season.”

A strong start to the Championship campaign for Sunderland and Patterson means they go into their clash with Cardiff at The Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon fourth in the Championship table, looking to secure a fourth consecutive win.

Is this new contract for Patterson a good move from Sunderland?

This does feel like a very smart piece of business for Sunderland to get done.

Patterson is already an outstanding option between the posts for the Black Cats, and at 23-years-old, he is still at the early stages of his career for a goalkeeper.

As a result, you feel he is only going to get better, meaning it makes sense for the Black Cats to keep him long term, so they can reap the benefits of that.

Indeed, this new deal also gives them even more scope to negotiate should transfer interest emerge in Patterson from elsewhere, ensuring they can demand a major fee if they are to sell him anytime soon, meaning they are now in a very strong position with regards to his long term future.