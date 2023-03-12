Anthony Patterson from Sunderland to Leicester City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It’s sure to be a busy summer at Sunderland as Tony Mowbray prepares for his first full season in charge.

Recent results have shown that the Black Cats need new additions to beef up the squad and fans will be excited about who they bring to the club considering their recruitment has been impressive on the whole in recent windows.

However, whilst the focus will be on new additions, Mowbray will also need to keep key players at the club – with keeper Anthony Patterson falling into that category.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the top stoppers outside the Premier League and it has been claimed that Leicester are pushing to sign Patterson in the summer.

And, here we assess the potential deal…

What do we know so far?

With Danny Ward having an inconsistent season for the Foxes, they are expected to be in the market for a new keeper and it appears Patterson is someone they really do admire.

So, there’s every chance that Sunderland’s resolve will be tested with a formal offer and that will obviously give the hierarchy a decision to make.

Yet, with Patterson having a deal at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026, it should be noted that the Championship side aren’t in a position where they have to cash in one of their best talents.

Is it likely to happen?

If Sunderland win promotion, which is still a possibility even if it looks unlikely, then you would say there’s no chance that Patterson will leave. Similarly, he’s surely not going to move to the East Midlands if Leicester drop to the Championship.

But, even in the more likely event of both clubs remaining in their respective divisions, an exit is hard to imagine, although nothing can be ruled out given the money that Premier League clubs have.

Start 2023 by testing your Sunderland knowledge – Can you score 16/16 on this quiz?

1 of 16 How many times have Sunderland won the FA Cup? 2 3 4 5

However, from Patterson’s perspective, he will know that playing week in, week out is brilliant for his development and he’s obviously at a huge club who have ambitions of reaching the top-flight themselves.

Crucially, his contract situation means there is no pressure to sell and it means the Wearside outfit will hold the power when it comes to negotiations.

Therefore, unless Leicester put up silly money in the summer then you would think Patterson will remain at Sunderland for at least one more year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.