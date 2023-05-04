Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has emerged as an important source of dependability and consistency during his side's return to the Championship.

The 22-year-old, whose progress is not only being admired by his own fans, has emerged on the radars of Premier League clubs, whilst he also received a maiden call-up for England U21s in March.

Patterson has played all 45 of Sunderland's league games thus far this season, managing to keep 13 clean sheets and conceding 55 goals in the process, with a play-off campaign potentially on the cards for the Black Cats too.

As per a report from The Sun back in February, the young shot-stopper is being considered by Premier League duo Leicester City and Wolves.

Could he leave for Leicester or Wolves?

Referring back to the original report back in early February, it was claimed that Sunderland could be tempted to cash in on the 22-year-old if they fail to win promotion, however, it remains to be seen if this stance is still intact.

An initial valuation of £10 million was attached to Patterson earlier in the year, although his continued development since then, and the fact he has been called up by England, may play a part in Sunderland wanting to demand a higher sum.

There is a very real possibility that Patterson could depart in the summer but the first layer of complication in this situation is whether or not the Black Cats can achieve promotion.

Then, Leicester are in a rather uncertain situation and could rule themselves out of the running by suffering relegation in what remains of this Premier League campaign.

If Wolves remain interested, then there is certainly scope for the Midlands club to win this particular race, although further top-flight interest could still surface.

When does his Sunderland contract expire?

The young goalkeeper's contract does not expire until the summer of 2026, meaning that the Wearside club will be in control when it comes to his future and demanding a suitable fee.

Given that he still has three years left on his deal, Sunderland will not budge on their valuation and will ultimately be in no rush to sell if they remain a Championship club.

As tempting as a move to the Premier League might be, Sunderland are progressing at an exciting rate and Patterson could be an important part of the club's future as they look to reach England's top-flight themselves.