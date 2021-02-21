Anthony Knockaert reacts to key moment in Nottingham Forest’s victory over Blackburn

Nottingham Forest were winners once again this weekend, snapping a two-game run without a victory by defeating Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

Young star Alex Mighten scored the only goal of the afternoon for the Reds, the American firing home from the edge of the box in a strike that decided the contest.

It could have been so much different though following Brice Samba’s rash challenge on Rovers right-back Ryan Nyambe, with the visitors being awarded a penalty in the aftermath.

Samba dusted himself off though to put a stop to Adam Armstrong’s attempt of levelling the score, getting a strong hand low down to his right-hand side to secure the three points for Forest.

They could have had more goals in the contest though, including from Anthony Knockaert.

The winger had his loan spell from Fulham extended until the end of the season in January and has become a regular in Chris Hughton’s side, with fan favourite Joe Lolley being reduced to a bit-part player.

And Knockaert had a great chance in the first half of the game to bag just his third league goal for Forest, and it would’ve happened if not for some miraculous defending.

Knockaert has posted a clip on Instagram of the chance, where he dances around defenders before he aims a shot right at the top corner from close range.

Unfortunately for the Frenchman, Ryan Nyambe got back on the line to spare Blackburn’s blushes and to prevent Knockaert from getting on the scoresheet.

The 29-year-old seemingly can’t believe that the ball didn’t hit the back of the net judging by the caption ‘I wasn’t meant to score yesterday was I?’, and Forest fans probably can’t believe it either.

The Verdict

The goals will probably flow for Knockaert soon – he’s still a classy operator at Championship level.

He made Blackburn’s defence look pretty silly with his tricky footwork, and was only denied by some heroic Nyambe defending.

With Forest on a decent run of form in 2021, Knockaert’s regular starts can’t be a coincidence in terms of their climb up the table – now he just needs to add more goal contributions.