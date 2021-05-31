Anthony Knockaert, Gaetan Bong and Lyle Taylor among those to react to Glenn Murray’s recent announcement

Glenn Murray has officially announced that he will retire from football on Monday, which will bring an end to a 19-year spell at senior level.

The forward started his career with Workington Reds, and went on to play for the likes of Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Reading in recent years.

He found regular game time with the Seagulls hard to come by though, and moved to Nottingham Forest for part of this year’s league campaign on a short-term deal.

Murray went on to make 16 appearances in total for the Reds, whilst playing under the management of former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton.

His contract with Forest reached a conclusion at the end of this month, and they’ve evidently not agreed a new deal, with Murray opting to call time on his playing career.

Nottingham Forest finished 17th in the Championship this season, in what was a frustrating league campaign, where they struggled for a positive run of results.

Murray took to Instagram following the announcement of his retirement, and thanked the players he’d played alongside in his career.

Murray’s former Nottingham Forest team-mates Lyle Taylor, Anthony Knockaert and Yuri Ribeiro were just some of the players to react to his announcement.

The Verdict:

He was a solid option to have for Chris Hughton’s side this season.

Murray has really impressed me at the majority of clubs he’s been with during his career, and his move to Nottingham Forest made sense.

The forward wasn’t going to be getting the regular minutes he was after with Brighton and Hove Albion at the time, and he was a reliable option to have for the Reds this term.

He was clearly a well-respected player in the Nottingham Forest dressing room as well, with a number of players wishing him well in his future endeavours after he called time on his playing career.