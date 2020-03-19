Anthony Knockaert delivers three-word warning to fans as Fulham ace trains from home

Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert has offered a look into his training regime and sent a message to the public as players across the country are continuing to work from home following the EFL’s suspension.

The governing body initially suspended action until April 3 but announced on Thursday that no action would be played again until April 30, although they did emphasise their intentions to finish the current campaign, rather than voiding it as some have suggested.

For now, anyway, players appear to be continuing their individual regimes and Knockaert offered a snapshot into his as he trained on a treadmill inside his house.

QUIZ: Can you remember where these 15 ex-Fulham players moved after leaving?

1 of 15 Where did Zat Knight go after leaving Fulham in 2007? Birmingham City West Brom Wolves Aston Villa

Writing alongside the series of videos on his Instagram story, he said simply: “Stay at home”.

It has been a bit of a disappointing season for the Frenchman so far, given his proven brilliance in the Championship with Leicester City and Brighton in the past.

In 33 appearances he has found the net just three times and laid on five more assists for his teammates as Fulham push for an immediate return to the Premier League under Scott Parker.

When play was suspended they were sat third in the Championship with nine games remaining, six points behind the top-two, but with matches against both West Brom and Leeds still to come.

The verdict

Knockaert will surely be eager to bounce back to his best when the season does finally resume.

It has not been a great term for him so far but there is still time for him to become a Craven Cottage hero, but that will require a significant shift in fortunes for him.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been relied on far too much and it is about time the likes of Knockaert step up.