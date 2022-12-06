Anthony Hayes offers Ben Garner support after becoming Charlton Athletic caretaker

Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Anthony Hayes has expressed his sympathy for Ben Garner after his sacking by the club on Monday.

Garner was dismissed by the Addicks after just under six months in charge. The 42-year-old arrived at The Valley from League Two side Swindon Town in the summer, but it has been a difficult season and he departs with the club sitting 17th in the table, seven points from the play-offs, but also just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

His final game in charge was a 1-0 home defeat to Cheltenham Town on Friday night which extended their winless run in the league to five games, prompting owner Thomas Sandgaard to act.

Garner won just five of his 20 league games and nine of his 29 overall, leaving with a win percentage of just 31%.

The club confirmed that first team coach Hayes, along with former captain and U18s coach Jason Pearce, will take over on an interim basis.

Ahead of their first game in charge, the FA Cup replay against Stockport County at Edgeley Park on Wednesday night, Hayes said he was sad to see Garner lose his job and revealed his gratitude towards the former boss for giving him an opportunity in the first team coaching staff.

“It’s been a difficult day and a half with the news coming as a complete shock. Naturally I’ve got a very close affiliation with Ben – he’s a top, top man. He’s someone who gave me an opportunity which I’ll be eternally grateful for,” Hayes told the South London Press.

“I’d to like to think that in the summer an opportunity arose and thankfully he liked what he saw from me as a person and as a coach. He is the manager who gave me the opportunity to come and work full-time in senior football, which was always an ambition of mine. You couldn’t meet a nicer fella, he looks after people first and then their careers second. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He was desperate for this football club to achieve success and was completely devoted to achieving that. When anyone loses their job in this industry it is never a nice moment. At a football club you can’t ever stand still and we have a game of football to prepare for tomorrow. I’ve got the task of preparing the team to go and win at Stockport on Wednesday evening.”

The verdict

It is clear to see the respect that Hayes has for Garner.

Although it was no surprise that Garner was sacked given the recent run of results, he can count himself unlucky to lose his job.

He was not in charge for long and did not spend any money in the summer, with all the recruitment being free transfers or loans. The discontent among the Charlton fans currently towards Sandgaard also suggests he was working under challenging circumstances off the pitch and it is evident who they blame for the club’s current situation.

Sandgaard has shown his ruthless side before and the next manager will be the fifth permanent boss he has worked with since taking over the club in September 2020.

Garner is highly regarded as a coach and on the basis of Hayes’ comments, a great person to work with so will no doubt be given another opportunity elsewhere.