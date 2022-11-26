Anthony Evans in 4th – Ranked: Bristol Rovers’ top 5 most valuable players right now (Use Transfermarkt valuations as basis for article)

Bristol Rovers have had a steady return to League One under Joey Barton this season following their late promotion last year.

With the club sitting 15th, it was difficult to see just how well they’d take to the third tier this season under Barton but they’ve impressed on several occasions.

They’re a side that plays without fear, with Barton wanting to push sides to the limit and with their attacking ability at their disposal, it’s no surprise. They’ve scored an impressive 30 goals so far which is the seventh-highest in the division, owing to that fearless style of play.

They have conceded 33 though which is the third highest but Barton won’t mind so long as his side keeps attacking.

The players he has at his disposal are a key factor in that system, which ultimately reflect in the value of his squad.

Here, we take a look at the five most valuable members of the Bristol Rovers squad based on the valuations at Transfermarkt…

*NOTE: Loan players are not included in this list to reflect the true value to Bristol Rovers

5. Sam Finley (€300k)

30-year-old Sam Finley has been a key player for the Gasmen this season providing the midfield with experience and control.

Finley’s ability to dictate games and composure in possession is important to Joey Barton’s progressive style of play and that’s reflected in his value.

He’s made 18 appearances so far and has been one of Bristol Rovers’ best players this season, which is demonstrated by his Whoscored rating of 6.8, which is the fifth-highest in the squad.

4. Anthony Evans (€400k)

It’s a surprise to see Evans this far down the list considering his new contract maybe should have increased his value. He signed a deal until 2025 on the back of a season where he registered ten goals and 12 assists in League Two.

He will have no doubt had clubs looking into his situation in the summer and at 24, he’s got plenty more to come. His ceiling is probably higher than League One and should he have a consistent season this year, his value will climb.

3. John Marquis (€500k)

Marquis has been a reliable scorer at League One level but has so far struggled at Rovers.

He scored 16 and assisted 6 just two seasons ago for Portsmouth before his form started to dip. He’s so far been unable to rekindle that level of performance but considering his experience and lower-league goal record, it’s not a surprise to see him so high in this list.

2. Harry Anderson (€600k)

Anderson has so far been unable to display the form he showed last season for Rovers.

His versatility and consistency are major assets for Barton’s side but he’s struggled in a side that defensively haven’t been the best this season.

He’s played in several positions down the right-hand side this season which may have impacted his overall form, but should he get back to his best, he will no doubt be a major assets for the club.

1. Aaron Collins (€600k)

Collins has been outstanding this season and is the second top goalscorer in League One with ten goals. He’s also contributed with seven assists and this form will no doubt catch the attention of clubs higher up.

He’s fit into the Barton system perfectly, being able to play across a very fluid front three and his ball carrying ability, a lot with his prowess for goal will no dount fetch Rovers a very high figure should they decide to cash in on him.