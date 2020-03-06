‘Another woeful signing’ – Many Stoke City fans open up about midfielder’s time at the club

Many Stoke City fans have reacted to Ryan Woods’ latest comments which have seen him hint at a potential summer exit from the club.

Having joined Stoke in the summer of 2018, Woods was expected to go on and win a place in the Potters starting eleven, having had a good spell with Brentford.

However, playing time at the Bet365 stadium gradually became less and less, despite appearing in 27 league games during his first season at the club.

Playing irregularly under Nathan Jones at the start of this term, Woods was also left out of the starting eleven by Michael O’Neill – who replaced Jones in early-November.

Take part in our latest Stoke quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 What year did Jack Butland join Stoke? 2013 2012 2011 2009

Heading into the January transfer window, Woods was linked with a move to Championship rivals Milwall and he completed a six month move to The Den.

The 26-year-old has since featured in 12 games for Gary Rowett’s side, enjoying an improved run of form.

Recent comments made by the midfielder have hinted towards a permanent move to the club, whilst he remained coy on whether his future at Stoke was over or not.

Looking at Woods’ season and the potential of a summer move, Football League World’s Ben Crump asked: “Ryan Woods has hinted that he wants to join Milwall. What do you make of his time at Stoke?” via Facebook page The Bear Pit TV: Stoke City Fan Channel Group, and below are some of the comments gained.

Kevin Alcock: Who?

Odd Arne Thingnes: Simply not good enough

Dave Beech: Career ending move to Stoke City

Calvin Vickers: Another woeful signing

Lee Davis: I am going through Bermondsey tomorrow, does he want a lift

Frank Barratt: Good luck to him, I won’t be losing any sleep

Sam Ison: Me personally thought he was alright

David Heath: good get rid flat ducked feet

Steven Challinor: He was great first few games but the wheels came off under Rowett from what I remember. Jones was an unmitigated disaster for the club and everyone so there was no chance of Woods recapturing his form. MON did not fancy him at all. Needs to go and MON afforded as much room for manoeuvring as possible.

Pottsy Sime: See thee