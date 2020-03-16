Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Another wasted opportunity’ – These Bristol City fans assess season so far

Lots of Bristol City fans have taken to Twitter to debate whether their season so far should be considered a success.

The Robins currently sit seventh in the Championship table and are just one point adrift of Preston North End who occupy the final playoff spot.

However, the club are winless in five and have seen the gap between them and the automatic promotion places extended to 15 points.

Frustration has emerged among the fans because of Lee Johnson’s constant tinkering and the way the season has fallen away, with many fans below drawing comparisons with last season.

The January addition of Nahki Wells has done little to boost them in terms of goalscoring, while they have been forced to miss Benik Afobe for the bulk of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Followed the suspension of the season, Bristol City Live asked fans on Twitter how they would assess the season so far…

Here are some of the best responses…


