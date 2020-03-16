‘Another wasted opportunity’ – These Bristol City fans assess season so far

Lots of Bristol City fans have taken to Twitter to debate whether their season so far should be considered a success.

The Robins currently sit seventh in the Championship table and are just one point adrift of Preston North End who occupy the final playoff spot.

However, the club are winless in five and have seen the gap between them and the automatic promotion places extended to 15 points.

Frustration has emerged among the fans because of Lee Johnson’s constant tinkering and the way the season has fallen away, with many fans below drawing comparisons with last season.

The January addition of Nahki Wells has done little to boost them in terms of goalscoring, while they have been forced to miss Benik Afobe for the bulk of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Followed the suspension of the season, Bristol City Live asked fans on Twitter how they would assess the season so far…

Can it be considered a success? #BristolCIty https://t.co/2Z1oEIaK6t — Bristol City Live (@bristolcitylive) March 15, 2020

Here are some of the best responses…

Behave, who in our squad gets into Leeds, WBA or Fulham? — matt milkins (@MMilko83) March 15, 2020

No the team he has should be top two – too many dropped points especially at home — gordon hart (@standupgordon) March 15, 2020

Progress was pre seasons objective I can see it but unfortunately not on the pitch — Tomas Wherlock (@TomasWherlock) March 15, 2020

Nope, another wasted opportunity whatever happens now — dgriff59 (@dgriff59) March 15, 2020

No but I also understand that injuries really took the season away from us. — Osit (@NigelChivers5) March 15, 2020

If promotion was the guide for success then No. But in terms of growing the club year on year then Yes i suppose. Anyone who thinks City could compete in the Premier League for a sustained period with the current squad are delusional. — Mark Gingell (@gingell) March 15, 2020

No. I think the majority will agree, min expectations were (still is) the playoffs this season. — Andrew Taylor  (@GMTBatman) March 16, 2020

Finishing 7th or 8th last season and we’re currently 7th So no it isn’t success — pepper1234 (@kieran19962) March 15, 2020