Highlights Watford's win against Sheffield Wednesday was much-needed, but their performance was far from convincing.

Despite poor results, Watford's owner, Gino Pozzo, has given manager Valerien Ismael a new extended contract, showing a change in his approach to rotating managers.

Ismael needs time to build something with Watford, especially after losing key players in the summer, but if results don't improve in the next two months, Pozzo must remain patient.

Watford may have gotten back to winning ways this past weekend against Sheffield Wednesday, but it was far from the most convincing performance.

The Hornets have been struggling under new manager Valerien Ismael this season as he has found it tough to get to grips with the task ahead of him at Vicarage Road, and going into the October international break they had not won any of their last five Championship matches.

The visit of the bottom-placed team in the second tier to Hertfordshire finally brought a much-needed three points through the door, even though the Owls had enough chances to take their own points back to Yorkshire with them.

For much of the match, it was a disjointed effort from Watford, and it took a late goal from Colombian youngster Yaser Asprilla to break the deadlock and secure all three points.

In a regular Watford season, that result may have saved Ismael his job for another match, but things appear to have somewhat changed since the Frenchman's appointment to replace Chris Wilder in the hot seat.

It has been very much well-known in footballing circles that Watford's owner Gino Pozzo isn't exactly a patient man when it comes to the head coaches of his club, and since he assumed sole ownership of the club in 2014, there has been a total of 17 managerial changes - that is more than one every single year.

We saw that in full effect last season as after just a few months, Rob Edwards lost his job with just 10 league matches played (and look how well that turned out as he led bitter rivals Luton Town to the Premier League) and was replaced by Slaven Bilic, who then himself only lasted over five months in the dugout before the aforementioned Wilder was turned to.

Weekly wages: Watford FC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Valerien Ismael's job is safe - for now

The early signs of Ismael's tenure though suggests that Pozzo is changing, with the biggest sign being that despite poor results, the Italian businessman decided to put a new extended contract on the table for Ismael despite only being a few months into his time at the club.

With Pozzo also getting rid of technical director Ben Manga in a move that will give Ismael more control of the club's transfer business, they are the clearest indications yet that he is going to get rid of his main habit of rotating managers and he will give Ismael a chance.

Football is an incredibly fast-moving and fickle business though, so there is every chance that in a couple of months' time, if Watford cannot get a run of results together, that Ismael may find himself on the chopping block after all.

This needs to be a period now though for at least the rest of the 2023-24 season where Ismael gets a chance to try and build something with Watford and there needs to be no changes in the dugout.

Watford still sit in the lowly position of 19th in the table, some five points above the drop zone, but Ismael saw his star players in Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr sold in the summer, and those kinds of departures are obviously going to hurt.

Ismael did not get much of a transfer budget either to replace that attacking duo, so it is to be somewhat expected that the Hornets are not yet firing on all cylinders, but if results do not go right in the next two months and Watford are still not near the play-off spots come the start of 2024, then Pozzo must remain patient and not U-turn on his decision to back the current manager.