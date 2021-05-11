Another twist emerges in Erik Alonso’s Derby County takeover saga

The Derby County takeover saga has rumbled on as prospective new owner Erik Alonso has deleted his Twitter account – just days after congratulating the Rams on securing their Championship status.

Alonso is at the front of the No Limits Sports group who have agreed to take over the club, and they are now awaiting EFL approval for the deal to go through.

But a roadblock seemed to emerge this past week as reports surfaced that the EFL had been trying to contact Alonso for proof of funding in regards to the takeover, but weeks after they asked the Spaniard to deposit £35 million into a British bank account there has been no contact between the two parties.

Alonso seemed adamant that there was no issues though when appearing on talkSPORT, but a social media post this morning seems to have caused a stir.

The 29-year-old appeared to be showing off his wealth from a mansion, however it was quickly uncovered that the video was published and taken from social media platform TikTok and not from Alonso’s actual location.

It seems as though the humiliation has been all too much for Alonso who has now deactivated his Twitter account and it will no doubt raise more questions as to whether the takeover is really happening.

The Verdict

What an utter mess of a situation this is for Alonso, but this was all very avoidable in the first place.

Very quickly the original video was found and now there’s even more doubts that the Spaniard really has the money to finance the takeover of the club.

Understandably with this and the reports that came out last week, Derby fans are very concerned for their future and the more that comes out, the more you think this deal may not go through.

Rams supporters just want to see their club secure though going into next season – n0 more sagas can be afforded as it may have had a real effect on the players performances, first with Sheikh Khaled and now Alonso.