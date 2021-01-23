Another transfer offer made for 6-goal EFL ace amid Celtic and Charlton Athletic interest

Exeter City have rejected yet another bid from Charlton Athletic for free-scoring winger Joel Randall, according to Football Insider.

It was reported earlier in the week by London News Online that two bids from the Addicks had been turned down by the League Two club, who value Randall at around £1 million.

But after those initial approaches were turned down, Charlton have apparently returned to the negotiating table, with Football Insider revealing that they tried their luck with a £500,000 offer this time.

And with the same publication claiming that Scottish giants Celtic were preparing an offer earlier in the month, it could spark a bidding war between two clubs whose finances and stature in the game currently are completely different.

Charlton are currently in the market for a new winger following the departure of Alfie Doughty to Stoke City, who left for an undisclosed fee which is thought to be around £600,000.

With Exeter searching for a seven-figure fee for their new starlet, Lee Bowyer believes that such a fee is out of Charlton’s price range and unless the two clubs can come to some sort of compromise, it doesn’t look like the 21-year-old will be gracing The Valley turf anytime soon.

7 of these 18 facts about Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Lee Bowyer was born in 1977 True False

What it could do though is prompt Celtic to finally make an official offer for Randall, who has netted six times in his debut League Two season.

That may be a real head-turner for Randall if their interest becomes concrete, but for now it looks like he will stay in Devon unless Charlton find the funds to make another offer.

The Verdict

The Randall transfer saga may end up rumbling on until February 1, when the transfer window shuts for everyone until the summer.

There’s no doubting that he’s a real talent and his six goals and four assists (transfermarkt) for a team that consistently produce brilliant young players is bound to get him noticed, but he may have already set his sights beyond a League One club for his next move.

Charlton have cash to splash following Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover and the money recouped from the Doughty sale, but even if they do manage to come to an agreement with Exeter on a fee, there’s no guarantee that Randall would want to go, and he may be holding out for a club like Celtic to make their move instead.