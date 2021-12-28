‘Another titanic performance’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s display v West Brom

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies took to Twitter yesterday evening to express his delight at keeping another clean sheet as his side secured a 1-0 victory over promotion candidates West Bromwich Albion.

Colin Kazim-Richards’ ability to capitalise on Cedric Kipre and Sam Johnstone’s mistake in the 58th minute was the difference between the two sides on the afternoon, but the Rams were forced to defend for periods of the game as they looked to protect their lead.

This is something the likes of Davies, Nathan Byrne and Richard Stearman were able to do, with the latter heavily praised for his contribution as he stepped in admirably for Phil Jagielka and put in a vital block to stop Jake Livermore from getting himself on the scoresheet at Pride Park.

His partner in central defence Davies has received praise for his leadership and performances not just yesterday, but throughout the 2021/22 campaign after committing his future to the Rams in the summer.

He has played a big part in helping the East Midlands side to establish themselves as the joint-fourth defence in the league this season as things stand, only being beaten by AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and yesterday’s opponents.

Seeing his side concede just 21 goals in 23 league matches during the 2021/22 campaign, the 36-year-old will be hoping to maintain a similar record in the second half of the season after stepping in well for Tom Lawrence as Wayne Rooney’s side’s skipper.

What did Derby fans say about his performance though? A clear verdict emerged when the central defender took to Twitter to celebrate the three points.

You should be the minister of defence after that performance https://t.co/jAZlgC4EfX — Ashley West (@westash90) December 27, 2021

Proper leader👌🐏🐏 great clean sheet. — ᑕᕼᖇIᔕ & ᗷᗩᖇᑎᗩᗷY 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmbroseBarnaby) December 27, 2021

Fantastic performance captain! 🐏👏🏻 — Jake (@robertswjake) December 27, 2021

Another titanic performance 👊👏 — Steve Bloomer’s Washing (@SteveBloomerPod) December 27, 2021

You were awesome as usual Curtis. Never ever give up. 🐏 — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) December 27, 2021

Immense today you and all the team🐑 — Mark Pycroft (@mark_pycroft) December 27, 2021

You did well Curtis, fortunate you didn’t get a straight red for that challenge in the first half, but hey a colossus again. You and Rich Stearnan were solid — DCFC22 (@DCFC221) December 27, 2021

Man of the match! Like the shimmies you slipped their attackers (on two separate occasions). Hope you can get the boys up for Stoke. — jonathan edwards (@jonnybed) December 27, 2021