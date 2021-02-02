‘Another terrific signing’ – Middlesbrough pull off surprise move for Fulham ace: The verdict

Sam Rourke

Very, very shrewd signing this.

Suddenly, Middlesbrough wide options look really fruitful after an impressive January transfer window and Kebano will provide a real element of pace and explosiveness that can prove effective.

The 28-year-old is a double promotion winner and these are exactly the sort of players you want in a Championship squad.

He played a key role for Scott Parker last season as Fulham achieved promotion and I expect him to play a pivotal role for Neil Warnock’s side.

He’s quick, tricky and has a real eye for a pass to create goalscoring opportunities so I expect him to be a hit at Riverside.

Kebano is really versatile as well, with him able to operate on either flank or through the middle so it gives Warnock flexibility in-terms of where to utilise the player.

Assombalonga? Saville? – Can you name which Middlesbrough player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the season against Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup? Britt Assombalonga Ashley Fletcher George Saville Marvin Johnson

Jake Sanders

Make no mistake, this is another terrific signing for Middlesbrough.

Kebano is an established and experienced player at this level, and following his lack of game-time at Fulham this term, will definitely arrive at the Riverside with a point to prove.

However, following other January additions Duncan Watmore, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and the high profile arrival of Yannick Bolasie, the former PSG attacker is definitely going to have his work cut out in order to nail down a regular starting place under Neil Warnock.

But factoring in the congested fixture list, Warnock is going to need options in the coming months, and the signing of Kebano gives him exactly that.

Chris Thorpe

I think this is a smart move as Neil Warnock has looked to add some real pace and trickery to the Boro ranks.

He should slot in nicely on one of the flanks, with my head telling me it’ll probably be from the left.

Kebano is proven at this level and will certainly add something different to what is already a very talented squad at the Riverside.

Whether he becomes a regular starter is another question entirely and I think it would be fair to say that he has to earn that right under his new manager.