‘Another talented lad’ – Many Leeds United fans react to low-key player announcement

Mateusz Bogusz has signed a new contract with Leeds United, with the midfielder now tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.

Leeds has been Bogusz’s home since the winter of 2019, with the midfielder making two appearances under Marcelo Bielsa in 2019/20 and also playing a part on the club’s pre-season tour of Australia last summer.

Now, there’s been an announcement surrounding the 18-year-old, whose new three-year deal at Leeds ties him down until the summer of 2023.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

There’s high hopes at Leeds for the midfielder and although this is a low-key announcement given the Whites are waiting on news of Bielsa’s contract, a new Adidas kit and senior signings, it’s been met by a sea of positive reaction.

Many want to see Bogusz head out on loan into the Championship this season with the promise of regular games, with some even sounding out Carlos Corberan and Huddersfield Town to take on the youngster.

Here, we dive into the reaction following this contract news…

Brilliant news glad to hear another talented lad 👍MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) August 11, 2020

great news, get him out on loan and watch him tear up the efl — tom(C)🏆 (@tommylufc1) August 11, 2020

Love to see it pic.twitter.com/8HcBkXNyrW — Fiz Alam (@AlamFiz) August 11, 2020

Great stuff, he’s an absolute balller😎🔥 — Connor Mahoney! LUFC (C) 🏆 (@ConnorMOT92) August 11, 2020

Great news smashing talent now he needs 1st team football to really develop and reach his potential 👍👍 — Benny EPL 🏆💙💛🏆 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) August 11, 2020

Send him on loan to our development team @htafc — Angry Kalvin. (@Leeds______) August 11, 2020

Get some of these players off with Carlos @ Town. See if they get regular game time. Some real talent in our U23’s now — Carl Murphy (@CarlM1979) August 11, 2020

Makes sense given rumours of a loan… Sign a new deal and send him out — Jay LUFC 🤯🏆🥇☝️❤️ (@Grumpy_Dad_182) August 11, 2020