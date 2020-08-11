Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Another talented lad’ – Many Leeds United fans react to low-key player announcement

Mateusz Bogusz has signed a new contract with Leeds United, with the midfielder now tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.  

Leeds has been Bogusz’s home since the winter of 2019, with the midfielder making two appearances under Marcelo Bielsa in 2019/20 and also playing a part on the club’s pre-season tour of Australia last summer.

Now, there’s been an announcement surrounding the 18-year-old, whose new three-year deal at Leeds ties him down until the summer of 2023.

There’s high hopes at Leeds for the midfielder and although this is a low-key announcement given the Whites are waiting on news of Bielsa’s contract, a new Adidas kit and senior signings, it’s been met by a sea of positive reaction.

Many want to see Bogusz head out on loan into the Championship this season with the promise of regular games, with some even sounding out Carlos Corberan and Huddersfield Town to take on the youngster.

Here, we dive into the reaction following this contract news…


