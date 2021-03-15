‘Another step in a direction that fans would dread’ – Birmingham City linked with ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tony Pulis has emerged as a contender to take the manager role with Birmingham City, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Blues are thought to be looking for a new boss following reports from Sky Sports that Aitor Karanka had left his position late on Sunday afternoon.

Birmingham are in deep trouble in the relegation battle and sit just outside of the drop zone, meaning that any new boss would face a stern task to finish the season with the club’s head above water.

But would Pulis be the man to avoid the drop?

Here’s what the team at FLW had to say…

Alfie Burns This would be another step in a direction that fans would dread. Karanka’s style of play has stank of negativity and that’s not sat well at all with the Birmingham City supporters. If they were to move from Karanka to Pulis, that’s a sideward step in terms of style and hardly an inspiring appointment given his recent stint in-charge of Sheffield Wednesday. Birmingham need to get the fans on board with whoever they bring in to replace Karanka. Someone that’s vibrant with their style and will get the Blues playing in the right way would be a start; attractive football is all supporters wish for more often than not!

Jordan Rushworth Considering that Pulis has already been involved in the Championship relegation battle this term at Sheffield Wednesday, it would be a very interesting move for him to also take the Birmingham job. However, he has the experience and attributes you would want in a manager when you are in the position that the Blues are in at the moment. At this stage in the campaign, you would sacrifice the style of play for results. That is very much the ethos of Pulis and he is someone that would get hold of the Blues’ squad and try and instill more solidity and belief into them for the remaining matches of the campaign. Whether Pulis is the right sort of manager for them in the long-term is up for debate, but for right now in the thick of a relegation battle there are few better choices. There would be confidence if he arrived at St Andrews that the club would at least be able to survive. George Harbey My overriding thought is that it wouldn’t be a good appointment. Pulis tried his best to steer Sheffield Wednesday away from trouble, but he didn’t have that managerial bounce which many were expecting from him. Of course, that doesn’t automatically make him a bad manager, and there’s every chance of him going in and steering Blues away from trouble. But I just think they need someone who can bring fresh ideas to the table and bring in someone who can galvanise the club as well as the dressing room in these final 10 or so games.