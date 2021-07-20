‘Another shrewd move’ – Birmingham City eyeing swoop for in-demand Premier League man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are believed to be keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blues are likely to be in the market to fill the temporary void left by Neil Etheridge, who has recently left hospital. Lee Bowyer’s side have outlined Peacock-Farrell as an option heading towards the 2021/22 campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

Peacock-Farrell has been restricted to just eight appearances for the Burnley first-team, since moving to the Premier League side in 2019 from Leeds United.

He kept ten clean sheets in 29 appearances in his last spell in the Championship with the Whites, and could be tempted by a move to a Birmingham side that are looking to strengthen their squad before their season opener against Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old has previously been attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday earlier this summer, although it remains to be seen as to whether the Owls will make a formal approach for him now.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Birmingham City’s rumoured interest in signing Peacock-Farrell this summer.

Toby Wilding:

I do think that this could actually be a rather good signing for Birmingham.

With Andres Prieto having left the club, and Neil Etheridge potentially out for some time following his recent Covid case, it does seem as though the Blues are simply going to have to add a goalkeeper to their ranks this summer.

Peacock-Farrell does seem to be a decent option to fill that role, given he has previously shown he can be a reliable option between the posts in the Championship with a number of solid performances during his time with Leeds at this level.

Indeed, you imagine the player himself could be open to this move in order to get regular first-team football next season, something he has struggled to get ever since he made the move to Burnley.

As a result, it does seem as though this could work well for all involved, so I do think it could be worth looking into for those in charge at St Andrew’s.

Jordan Rushworth:

Given the issues that Birmingham are experiencing with their goalkeeping department at the moment, you can understand why Lee Bowyer is keen to bring in a quality backup option to his squad. Peacock-Farrell fits the bill as someone with the experience needed in the Championship and he would be a more than able deputy for Neil Etheridge next term for them.

Birmingham have taken Matija Sarkic on trial and he has been impressing, so some might question why the Blues would need to turn to Peacock-Farrell instead of the 23-year-old.

However, the Wolves keeper has not got the experience at the same level that Burnley stopper has and therefore he might be a safer option if Etheridge is out for a long period.

Burnley though are going to be likely to be wanting assurances over the playing time that Peacock-Farrell will get next term to make it worthwhile them sending him out on loan. Therefore, there might be some reservations about him moving to a club that already have a quality number one.

A move to another Championship club will be the most preferred destination for Burnley though and Peacock-Farrell could be guaranteed to start the season as the Blues’ number one if he arrives depending on when Etheridge will be back available.

Chris Thorpe:

I think goalkeeper has been a bit of a problem position for the Blues for quite some time now, so this could be just what they need.

He’s not really been given a fair shot at Burnley and I think he would leap at the chance to play regular football again.

We saw the talent that Peacock-Farrell posses during his time with Leeds and I think he would add a lot of quality at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham’s recruitment has been impressive so far and I think this would be yet another shrewd move by Lee Bowyer and co.

If they can pull this deal off they’ll be really assembling a squad which will be the envy of many.