‘Another shocker’ – These Swansea City fans react to individual’s performance in Blackburn draw

Swansea City endured a frustrating night on Tuesday, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

For a third game in a row, Andre Ayew struck from the penalty spot, with that strike from the Ghanaian cancelling out Bradley Dack’s opener from moments earlier.

But despite the fact that that draw means Steve Cooper’s side are now level on points with second placed Watford in the Championship table, it was something of a concerning performance from the Welsh club.

Which Swansea player did these 15 things - Andre Ayew or Jamal Lowe?

1 of 15 Is 26 years old? Jamal Lowe Andre Ayew

Across the course of the 90 minutes, Swansea’s defence found itself under plenty of pressure, while in attack, they were unable to create much in terms of a chance from open play, with Ayew’s penalty their only shot on target during the game.

One player who struggled in particular on Tuesday night, was Jamal Lowe, with the forward failing to really make an impact on the game, something which did not go unnoticed by a number of Swansea fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 27-year-old’s latest performance.

We have no attack. Relying on Ayew who should be playing midfield. Lowe needs to be out of the starting 11 imo, need a spark desperately — Bruce Banner’s Sports Picks (@GamblerYelling) March 9, 2021

Don’t think we can complain with a point. Only 1 shot on target all game which was the pen, didn’t trouble them at all 2nd half, Lowe poor again. They created a bit more than us but that goal was so poor from Fred. On we go … #swans 🦢 — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) March 9, 2021

Why would you take off Hourihane and not Lowe ?!! Cmon Cooper. #swans — tim davies (@timdavies21) March 9, 2021

This game is crying out for a change, get Jamal lowe off what does he offer #swans — Dan (@DanJames16) March 9, 2021

Lowe lacks so much quality up top. we need to get Whittaker on and either go to a back 4 or take him off #swans — tim davies (@timdavies21) March 9, 2021

Jamal Lowe has had another shocker. How many fouls has he given away ffs? How doesn’t Whittaker get a game. Ayew on his own up there. #swans — COYS (@Morristonswans6) March 9, 2021

Well that was a pretty hard watch. Neither side did anywhere near enough to win that game. Uncharacteristically nervy at the back and little creative spark in the final third. Lot of tired looking players atm. Lowe in particular looks in desperate need of a break #Swans #SCFC — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) March 9, 2021