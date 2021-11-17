Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Another roll of the dice’ – Many Barnsley fans react to significant announcement

Many Barnsley fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have decided to appoint Poya Asbaghi as their new head coach.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Asbaghi has been drafted in as Markus Schopp’s replacement.

Schopp was sacked by Barnsley earlier this month after the club suffered seven defeats in a row in the Championship.

Currently 23rd in the second-tier standings, the Tykes will be hoping that Asbaghi will be able to help them avoid a relegation battle this season.

Whereas the former Sweden Under-21 head coach will not take charge of this weekend’s clash with Fulham, he is expected to oversee Barnsley’s meeting with Swansea City on November 24th.

After the club revealed that they had opted to appoint Asbaghi as their new head coach on Twitter, many Barnsley fans reacted to the news on the social media platform.

Barnsley could potentially move above Hull City in the Championship table this weekend if they seal a positive result in their showdown with Fulham and Grant McCann’s side slip up in their clash with Birmingham City at the MKM Stadium.


