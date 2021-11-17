‘Another roll of the dice’ – Many Barnsley fans react to significant announcement

Many Barnsley fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have decided to appoint Poya Asbaghi as their new head coach.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Asbaghi has been drafted in as Markus Schopp’s replacement.

Schopp was sacked by Barnsley earlier this month after the club suffered seven defeats in a row in the Championship.

Currently 23rd in the second-tier standings, the Tykes will be hoping that Asbaghi will be able to help them avoid a relegation battle this season.

Whereas the former Sweden Under-21 head coach will not take charge of this weekend’s clash with Fulham, he is expected to oversee Barnsley’s meeting with Swansea City on November 24th.

After the club revealed that they had opted to appoint Asbaghi as their new head coach on Twitter, many Barnsley fans reacted to the news on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Another roll of the dice, finger crossed! 🎲🤞 https://t.co/vtnEBX55IK — Mike Francis (@_mikefrancis) November 17, 2021

Not the best candidate but certainly the cheapest. Sums the club up perfectly #barnsleyfc https://t.co/qF6kLo1gMv — Tykes Blog (@tykes_blog) November 17, 2021

This is a relief. Hopefully good times ahead, as long as he brings the players and fans back together and shows some passion he'll be reyt. Onwards and upwards 🙏🏼 https://t.co/TCuEe0N58q — Caitlin (@caitlindenton01) November 17, 2021

Welcome to Barnsley Poya, wish you every success during your stay with us. — Steve Rose (@SteveRose1968) November 17, 2021

Get behind him — Jude🕺 (@Judepaskell0411) November 17, 2021

Come you reds let’s get this team up n running welcome poyra — shaunkirton (@shaunkirton1) November 17, 2021

Risky….but hope he works out. — Adam Knowles (@AdamKBFC) November 17, 2021

Welcome poya U REDS — Geoff Bailey (@Geoffthetyke) November 17, 2021

welcome and good luck — alfie c (@alfieconway77) November 17, 2021

Barnsley could potentially move above Hull City in the Championship table this weekend if they seal a positive result in their showdown with Fulham and Grant McCann’s side slip up in their clash with Birmingham City at the MKM Stadium.