‘Another relegation battle’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Barnsley fans react to significant Valérien Ismaël update

Barnsley could be set to lose boss Valérien Ismaël with West Brom keen on naming him as Sam Allardyce’s permanent successor.

#wba have moved for Valérien Ismaël and want him as their new head coach. Talks ongoing with #BarnsleyFC. West Brom are prepared to pay the £2m buyout — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 18, 2021

The Frenchman was only named as the Tykes boss last season but he has quickly established himself as one of the top coaches in the league. After inheriting a Barnsley side that seemed destined for a relegation scrap, he transformed them and the Yorkshire outfit reached the play-offs.

Whilst they came up short over two legs against Swansea City, Ismaël seriously enhanced his reputation.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Barnsley players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Signed in 2014, scored two league goals, striker. Devante Cole Leroy Lita Marcelo Trotta Sam Winnall

Therefore, there was always going to be speculation surrounding his future, and reports have linked the 45-year-old with various vacancies, including at Crystal Palace.

However, it now appears West Brom could be his next destination, with John Percy revealing he is Albion’s first choice right now and the £2m compensation fee won’t be a problem.

As you would expect, it’s not what Barnsley fans wanted to hear and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

Doug come on pal play the game, he's off to West Brom and you know it — Foz (@BenFoster23) June 18, 2021

Be such a shame if he left — jack farrar (@JackFazeel) June 18, 2021

Not even been here a year and already going 😂 be another relegation battle of he does. — SBFC0 (@SBFCO1) June 18, 2021

Get him a new contract and remove the release clause! https://t.co/qRQR9EqIcq — Ibbo🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ibbobfcryan) June 18, 2021

The board may want to start looking at other managerial options. After the success we had last season surely they will have thought someone would come In for him. — BFC Kes Mong (@17Davenport) June 18, 2021