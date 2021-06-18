Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Another relegation battle’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Barnsley fans react to significant Valérien Ismaël update

Barnsley could be set to lose boss Valérien Ismaël with West Brom keen on naming him as Sam Allardyce’s permanent successor.

The Frenchman was only named as the Tykes boss last season but he has quickly established himself as one of the top coaches in the league. After inheriting a Barnsley side that seemed destined for a relegation scrap, he transformed them and the Yorkshire outfit reached the play-offs.

Whilst they came up short over two legs against Swansea City, Ismaël seriously enhanced his reputation.

Therefore, there was always going to be speculation surrounding his future, and reports have linked the 45-year-old with various vacancies, including at Crystal Palace.

However, it now appears West Brom could be his next destination, with John Percy revealing he is Albion’s first choice right now and the £2m compensation fee won’t be a problem.

As you would expect, it’s not what Barnsley fans wanted to hear and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


