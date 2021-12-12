‘Another quality performance’ – Many West Brom supporters praise key figure after superb display against Reading FC

Callum Robinson’s 62nd-minute strike proved to be the difference yesterday afternoon as West Bromwich Albion secured a narrow 1-0 home victory over Reading, taking them closer to the automatic promotion spots.

In a game where the hosts could and probably should have scored at least a couple more, a slice of luck served the Republic of Ireland international well as he met Karlan Grant’s cross from the left-hand side with his shot bouncing off the crossbar and in.

He could count himself unlucky not to have already scored, having seen an effort miraculously cleared off the line by Andy Carroll as the Baggies’ continued to be frustrated up until the hour mark.

The Royals did have a couple of chances of their own, with Tom Dele-Bashiru having the away side’s best as he was played through by Alen Halilovic, but dragged his shot horribly wide of Albion’s goal, so much so that his effort went out for a throw-in.

However, their inability to create enough opportunities and Valerien Ismael’s side’s dominance means yesterday’s hosts close the gap between them and second to three points with Bournemouth losing and Fulham being held to a draw against Luton Town.

Albion had to battle against adversity to get the victory yesterday with Cedric Kipre, Conor Townsend, Matt Clarke and Semi Ajayi all isolating with Covid, forcing Jake Livermore to play in central defence and allowing teenager Taylor Gardner-Hickman to retain his place in the middle of the park.

But how did the latter perform after putting in such an impressive shift against Coventry City last weekend? Did he replicate that display against Veljko Paunovic’s men in their latest second-tier clash?

We take a look at how a range of Albion supporters reacted to his performance.

Without getting ahead of myself. I think Taylor Gardner-Hickman might be the best player of all time #wba — george (@george_downes17) December 12, 2021

I don’t want to over hype but Gardner-Hickman is the most exciting prospect I’ve seen so far from our academy, the lad has ability and heart, seems level headed too, he could have a great career, hopefully with us #WBA — Nathan (@_N47H4N) December 11, 2021

Back from the Baggies. Thoroughly deserved the points – should have been more comfortable. Reach was excellent, as was Bartley and Gardner-Hickman #wba — Scott Field (@scottjfield) December 11, 2021

Taylor Gardner-Hickman is superb by the way, so versatile at such a young age and not once has looked unnatural or uncomfortable, some talent man and was superb today playing that Left wing back role. #wba — Samson (@ItsSamson2) December 11, 2021

Taylor Gardner Hickman is quickly becoming my favourite Albion player 😍 #WBA — Will Burford (@willburford11) December 11, 2021

How good is Taylor Gardner-Hickman. 👏 #wba — Steve Penn (@pennwba) December 11, 2021

Is that 4 MOTM awards in 4 starts for Taylor Gardner-Hickman? So, so impressed with this kid yet again! 🤩 #WBA — Lee Greenwood (@LeeRGreenwood89) December 11, 2021