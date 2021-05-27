‘Another promotion is it’ – Many Sheffield United fans flock to breaking news from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have confirmed the appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic, with the Serbian replacing Chris Wilder at the helm at Bramall Lane.

Wilder left the Blades during the 2020/21 campaign, with relegation back into the Championship after a two-year stay in the Premier League looking inevitable.

That relegation has since been confirmed, with Paul Heckingbottom overseeing the conclusion of the Premier League season.

Now, Sheffield United have moved fast to appoint Jokanovic as the club’s new manager on a three-year deal, with the 52-year-old the Blades’ first overseas boss.

Jokanovic has previously won promotion to the Premier League with Watford and Fulham, with many fans now setting their sights on a similar feat after his arrival.

That’s the initial reaction from many of these supporters, who are clearly delighted to see the club being ambitious on the back of such a successful stint under Wilder.

We dive into some of that Sheffield United reaction here:

super slav — Josh (@Josh_SUFC_) May 27, 2021

Another promotion is it — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) May 27, 2021

Get in ⚔️ UTB — James (@jameshirst007) May 27, 2021

Yessssssssss 🙌🏼 — chris (@chrissheldon93) May 27, 2021

Welcome to Bramall lane ⚔️ — Anders (@anders_blades) May 27, 2021

Quality! A new era UTB — Oliver 🍏 (@UpYourFidelity) May 27, 2021

The Serbian Chris Wilder 😁 https://t.co/lG4FeAVHYz — Michael Batey (@mbatey) May 27, 2021

Dem blades going back to the prem next year then 😍 https://t.co/3RLqXhU9pn — Jack Bennett (@Jackbennett1889) May 27, 2021