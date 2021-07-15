Another Premier League side joins growing list of clubs monitoring West Brom star

Crystal Palace are the latest club to monitor Matheus Pereira as they try and prise the attacking midfielder away from The Hawthorns.

The Brazilian was one of few bright spots for the Baggies last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, with Pereira scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

Therefore, interest in the 25-year-old was inevitable and the likes of Leicester, Aston Villa and Arsenal have all supposedly been keen on the player in the past few weeks.

And, The Athletic have revealed that Pereira is also on Palace’s radar, although the hierarchy recognise that he could prove to be an expensive addition for the Eagles.

It’s set to be a summer of change at Selhurst Park, with Patrick Vieira succeeding Roy Hodgson as the manager.

As well as that, he is inheriting a small squad, as several senior players from last season have left on frees as their deals expired. So, strengthening the squad is a priority this summer and the Arsenal legend will feel that further additions are needed in the final third.

The verdict

This would be an impressive capture for Palace as Pereira’s numbers last season for a relegated side were outstanding.

With that in mind, you would expect that most clubs outside the real top sides would’ve been interested in Pereira, so Palace fall into that category.

Ultimately though, it’s going to be down to the money. Albion are rightly going to hold out for a significant sum for their key man and it’s down to Palace, or any other club, to stump up the cash that’s needed for a deal to get done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.