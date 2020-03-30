‘Another one of Wednesday’s squad gaffes’ – These Sheff Wed fans react to striker message

With no football on at the moment, we’re having to occupy ourselves by other means, with plenty of nostalgic content doing the rounds right now.

No fixtures for the foreseeable future has left fans up and down the country looking for other ways to occupy their minds and there has been plenty pushed out online to try and get fans talking.

Indeed, this from Jamie Vardy seems to have got Sheffield Wednesday fans engaged:

The striker has had a top season so far with the way he has scored goals for Leicester City and when he hit the net against Sheffield United earlier this year, he was never going to pass up the opportunity to give them a bit of stick given his Sheffield Wednesday roots.

Let’s take a look at how Owls fans have reacted to the striker’s comments about the Blades and the Steel City rivalry on social media:

Brilliant. If only we had kept him 😭 — Paul Wright (@sheff_Wrighty) March 28, 2020

Come on @vardy7 you’ve won enough and achieved enough in your career now. Come and get the Wednesday promoted — Sam Clark (@clarkswfc) March 28, 2020

Another one of Wednesday's squad gaffes. We released Cardy and Danny Care on the same day. Since, both of them have been scoring for fun for England…..😔 — Steve Shillito (@stevesks) March 28, 2020

😍 — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) March 28, 2020

Good lad — Rory Galloway (@rorygalloway) March 28, 2020

Top man. Hope he plays for us one day, even just for a few games before he retires — Si (@Big_Si_19) March 27, 2020

Best thing that happened for us all season😂😂 — Rowan Esberger (@EsbergerRowan09) March 27, 2020