‘Another one made of glass’ – Plenty of Derby fans react to player’s injury update

Derby County player George Evans is expected to be ruled out for a substantial amount of time after picking up a muscle injury.

Evans, who has featured 11 times for Derby this season was an absent figure in their visit to Reading and various reports have now claimed that he will miss a number of weeks with a muscle problem.

Replaced by Scott Malone in the starting eleven for the fixture with Reading, Evans was missed as the Rams lost 3-0.

An early sending off for Rams defender Malone saw Cocu’s side go 1-0 down after Charlie Adam scored the resulting penalty.

Being forced to play the remaining 86 minutes of the game with ten men, Derby had a solid first half, but the home side’s one-man advantage shone throw in the second period.

Goals from Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite in the second half saw Reading seal all three points and heap pressure on Cocu’s shoulders.

Derby now sit 17th in the Championship table and the Dutch coach has heaped the majority of the blame for the latest defeat on the referee.

Reacting to the news via Ryan Conway’s Twitter account – fans of the club shared the same opinion on Evans’ absence.

George Evans will be out for some considerable time. He has a serious muscle injury.#dcfcfans — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) December 21, 2019

