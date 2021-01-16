‘Another loss on the cards’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to emerging team news v Norwich

It doesn’t get much tougher for Cardiff City today as they welcome league leaders Norwich City to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds are on a three-match losing run in Championship action and and also exited the FA Cup in the third round last weekend against Nottingham Forest.

That means a win is important to ease any pressure that manager Neil Harris may be feeling after a bad run of form, and it’s coincided with the loss of talisman Kieffer Moore to injury.

Assistance looks like it’s on the way though with Crawley Town hot-shot Max Watters heading to the Welsh capital this week, potentially to forge a prolific partnership with Moore.

It won’t be one that Harris can call upon today, and to tell the truth a draw would probably be a decent result against the Canaries, who have big guns Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell starting, with Teemu Pukki missing out.

As for Cardiff, Harris has made just two chances from the 1-0 defeat to Forest last week, with Alex Smithies returning between the sticks for Dillon Phillips and Junior Hoilett in for Josh Murphy out wide.

The big news though is that Moore has recovered from his hamstring issue and has been included on the bench, and he will be a huge option to have in the second half if Cardiff are in need of a result.

Check out the fans’ best reactions from Twitter below – the choice of Joe Bennett at centre-back once again hasn’t gone down too well.

ANNOUNCE MOORE LIMBS OFF THE BENCH — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) January 16, 2021

Bennett at cb 🙈 — john robinson (@JJohnRobinson) January 16, 2021

Oh dear. Another loss on the cards. — Fraser Munro (@Butlinsagogo) January 16, 2021

How has Murphy been dropped 😂 shambles — joe (@joeccfc1927) January 16, 2021

Always felt Cardiff were a good sport in letting you know they aren’t going to win early, but it’s not normally an hour before kick off. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Jim (@JayAlexTee) January 16, 2021

Pack vaulks ralls in midfield never ever works?!? Terrible line up imo. Hopefully prove me wrong — Rhys Jones (@Rhysj91) January 16, 2021

No creativity in midfield, no pace out wide, no strength up top to bring people into the game, and biggest worry Bacuna at full back yet again who can’t / won’t stop crosses or his winger beating him 🙈 look out https://t.co/05XaQTKlc0 — Tom Rees (@tomrees1927) January 16, 2021

Can we just forfeit? https://t.co/WoMHKLdOSF — Joshua Crook (@joshuacrook01) January 16, 2021

Not getting results, but nothing changes.🤦‍♂️ Make it make sense! https://t.co/PgWkFU2jPK — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@pickalily4) January 16, 2021