Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Another loss on the cards’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to emerging team news v Norwich

Published

7 mins ago

on

It doesn’t get much tougher for Cardiff City today as they welcome league leaders Norwich City to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds are on a three-match losing run in Championship action and and also exited the FA Cup in the third round last weekend against Nottingham Forest.

That means a win is important to ease any pressure that manager Neil Harris may be feeling after a bad run of form, and it’s coincided with the loss of talisman Kieffer Moore to injury.

Assistance looks like it’s on the way though with Crawley Town hot-shot Max Watters heading to the Welsh capital this week, potentially to forge a prolific partnership with Moore.

It won’t be one that Harris can call upon today, and to tell the truth a draw would probably be a decent result against the Canaries, who have big guns Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell starting, with Teemu Pukki missing out.

Quiz: The top 16 Cardiff City record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16

Fabio?

As for Cardiff, Harris has made just two chances from the 1-0 defeat to Forest last week, with Alex Smithies returning between the sticks for Dillon Phillips and Junior Hoilett in for Josh Murphy out wide.

The big news though is that Moore has recovered from his hamstring issue and has been included on the bench, and he will be a huge option to have in the second half if Cardiff are in need of a result.

Check out the fans’ best reactions from Twitter below – the choice of Joe Bennett at centre-back once again hasn’t gone down too well.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Another loss on the cards’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to emerging team news v Norwich

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: