‘You deserve your move’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to player’s Premier League switch

Jack Clarke has issued a thankful message to Leeds United after being recalled from his season-long loan spell by parent club Tottenham on Friday afternoon.

The winger re-joined Leeds on a temporary basis over the summer after completing a permanent move to Tottenham, but Clarke has been limited to just one league appearance after struggling for playing time at Elland Road this season.

Clarke managed a total of 25 outings during his breakthrough season at Elland Road in 2018/19, but the form of attacking wide men such as Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez has prevented him from establishing himself this term.

This has ultimately resulted in Clarke’ premature return to the North London outfit, with the 19-year-old now due to return to his parent club in January, but he has now taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his boyhood club.

Was always a dream of mine too play for @LUFC a dream I managed to fulfil and I will be forever thankful for. I would like to thank the club, staff and all the players I’ve learnt from and got to know over the years. I wish the club and the fans all the very best in the future https://t.co/eWpuO5zpcR — Jack Clarke (@JackClarke09) December 27, 2019

Plenty of Leeds fans responded to Clarke’s message by wishing him well for the future, while others predicted the Whites academy graduate is set for a bright future despite failing to cement his place in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans this season.

Here are some of their responses…

