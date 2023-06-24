This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are one of two Championship clubs interested in signing Hoffenheim’s Melayro Bogarde this summer, according to Football Insider.

The defender could reportedly be allowed to leave the German club on a free transfer this summer, despite having a year left on his current deal.

That has alerted the attention of Sunderland and Birmingham City, who are keen on signing the 21-year-old.

Hoffenheim signed Bogarde in 2018 from Feyenoord, but he spent last season on loan at PEC Zwolle and has seemingly gained suitors.

Do Sunderland need to strengthen at CB?

Here, some of the writers at FLW have given their thoughts on this news and shared whether they think Sunderland need to add in the defence.

Brett Worthington

This would be another signing that fits the new criteria at Sunderland Football Club.

The Black Cats are a club now that is willing to sign young, unproven players and develop them into what they want.

Bogarde is a defender who hasn’t gotten much experience despite being at Hoffenheim but did play last season in the Dutch second tier.

Sunderland needed to strengthen in the centre-back area this summer, as it was a position they were weak in for most of last season.

However, they have already brought two players in for that position, so you wonder if they need another addition, and if they did sign Bogarde, would he play often?

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

This is yet another intriguing signing for Sunderland.

The club are going down a clear path when it comes to recruitment, and it shows a real strategy at the Stadium of Light.

What you would say, though, is that Bogarde is quite inexperienced, and although he has a few Bundesliga appearances to his name, his most recent football was played in the Dutch second tier.

Can he, therefore, make the step up to the Championship?

Sunderland must think so, and it will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on in the North East if they do make this move.

Whilst Sunderland did need central defensive additions, having already signed two 20-year-old centre-back's this summer, you would perhaps question if they needed a third.

Declan Harte

Melayro made just 10 appearances in the Dutch second tier last season and is being allowed to leave on a free this summer despite having 12 months remaining on his contract.

It is unlikely that the 21-year-old will make much of an immediate splash at the Stadium of Light if he does sign for Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray’s side struggled with availability issues last season, so bringing in a fresh pair of legs could add that extra bit of cover they need to handle another potential injury crisis.

However, Bogarde would almost certainly be arriving at the Stadium of Light as a squad player that won’t see too much playing time.