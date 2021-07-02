Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘I will miss him’, ‘Bad decision’ – Many Stoke City fans react to recent transfer development

Published

15 mins ago

on

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Benik Afobe has joined Millwall on loan for the 2021/22 season. 

The 28-year-old striker only recently returned to the Bet365 Stadium from a temporary spell with Turkish side Trabzonspor and will now spend yet another campaign away from Stoke-on-Trent after completing his latest move.

Afobe’s spell with the Potters hasn’t gone to plan so far, with the former Arsenal and MK Dons player having only scored nine goals in 51 games since arriving from Wolves in January 2019.

With just one year remaining on his current contract with Stoke, it appears that his days in a red and white shirt could be numbered after his departure was confirmed.

Naturally the news of Afobe leaving on loan again didn’t take long to reach the Potters’ fans, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

