‘I will miss him’, ‘Bad decision’ – Many Stoke City fans react to recent transfer development

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Benik Afobe has joined Millwall on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The 28-year-old striker only recently returned to the Bet365 Stadium from a temporary spell with Turkish side Trabzonspor and will now spend yet another campaign away from Stoke-on-Trent after completing his latest move.

Afobe’s spell with the Potters hasn’t gone to plan so far, with the former Arsenal and MK Dons player having only scored nine goals in 51 games since arriving from Wolves in January 2019.

With just one year remaining on his current contract with Stoke, it appears that his days in a red and white shirt could be numbered after his departure was confirmed.

Naturally the news of Afobe leaving on loan again didn’t take long to reach the Potters’ fans, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Stoke City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Nottingham Forest 1-1 2-2 0-0 4-1 win

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Should a bad decision again , he can do bits for us given the chance, so basically if any of the strikers get injured , we have vokes again 🤦‍♂️ scholes master plan right here — Rhys Owens (@rhysscfc96) July 2, 2021

Why do we keep loaning him out? It’s clear we aren’t going to play him for whatever reason. Is it due no club wanting to pick up all of his wages?? Fed up of these loans. — Dan Huntley (@danhunt82) July 2, 2021

Another imposter. As a footballer, bang average. Shows limited endeavour and enthusiasm to impress — David Leese (@davidryderleese) July 2, 2021

We must have knocked a fair amount off the wage bill now — Matt (@scfc151) July 2, 2021

This rate we'll be short. I'll dust my boots off. — Rich (@RichSCFC1) July 2, 2021

I will miss him! 😬 — Tom Lea (@flea79) July 2, 2021

Just get rid — Lewis #scholesout (@LewisTitley2003) July 2, 2021

How many salaries do we need to save before we actually start to get some players in? — Richard Talbot (@SportsPattaya) July 2, 2021

More dead wood out the door for the season He's done well at most clubs he has been at but failed miserably with us He came into a club that was going through changes in the dressing room and some characters aren't strong enough to handle that Seems Benik was one of them… https://t.co/0SDZ0DxGc0 — Utch Stokie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🇺🇸🏈 (@UtchStokie) July 2, 2021

To everyone saying we should try to use him ourselves – I'm fairly sure he's done with us, after the massive booing he got, especially the last time he was subbed off. He'll never play for us again, we're just scrabbling back £££ on his contract. https://t.co/Igq5MXvorx — Sean Gibson (@SeanGibsonEsq) July 2, 2021