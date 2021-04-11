‘Another howler’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 28-year-old’s performance vs Charlton

Sunderland’s impressive unbeaten run came to an end yesterday afternoon, as Charlton Athletic left the Stadium of Light with all three points.

The Black Cats hadn’t lost in their last 12 league games under Lee Johnson, and have been eyeing up an automatic promotion spot with games in hand.

But their unbeaten run came to an end after what was a frustrating afternoon on Wearside yesterday, with Charlton winning 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Josh Scowen netted a bizarre own-goal which seemed to deflect off Lee Burge on 37 minutes, and Alex Gilbey fired low and beyond the goalkeeper from close-range to double the lead on the hour mark.

Scowen did pull one back for Sunderland, but two defensive errors proved to be their downfall as the three points travelled back to London with the Addicks.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans made of Burge’s rare off-day between the sticks…

Hard to criticise Burge after his recent performances but today their keeper Amos made some crucial big saves and I think Burge could of done a lot better on both of their goals, especially the first one. #safc — Wayne Davis (@Wayne_Davis81) April 10, 2021

Second was a bog standard hold … should be a simple drop down — Will (@wdt0_0) April 10, 2021

Football is a strange thing. We all see things differently and that’s a good thing. I know a few people that gave Sciwen man of the match. I though Burge was poor and even Onien having an off day. — SAFC FANS REACT (@safcfansreact) April 10, 2021

i believe that goalkeeping errors have probably cost Sunderland 10 points this season, another howler by Burge today. #SAFC — Nigel Simpson 💙 (@S1mpson) April 10, 2021

I think you’re spot on. Burge and Onien not at their best either. Now we’ve been beaten I’d bring wright straight back in when fit. — SAFC FANS REACT (@safcfansreact) April 10, 2021

McFadzean will somehow get the blame for this despite O'Nien and Burge having absolute nightmare. #SAFC — Robert Armstrong (@irobarmstrong) April 10, 2021

Has Lee Burge ever claimed a cross in his career? #SAFC #HawayTheLads — Andrew Trodden (@trodsy) April 10, 2021

Lee burge back to being burge … last week people stating he was a class keeper 🤔🤔 #safc — Will (@wdt0_0) April 10, 2021