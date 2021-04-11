Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Another howler’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 28-year-old’s performance vs Charlton

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland’s impressive unbeaten run came to an end yesterday afternoon, as Charlton Athletic left the Stadium of Light with all three points.

The Black Cats hadn’t lost in their last 12 league games under Lee Johnson, and have been eyeing up an automatic promotion spot with games in hand.

But their unbeaten run came to an end after what was a frustrating afternoon on Wearside yesterday, with Charlton winning 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Josh Scowen netted a bizarre own-goal which seemed to deflect off Lee Burge on 37 minutes, and Alex Gilbey fired low and beyond the goalkeeper from close-range to double the lead on the hour mark.

Scowen did pull one back for Sunderland, but two defensive errors proved to be their downfall as the three points travelled back to London with the Addicks.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans made of Burge’s rare off-day between the sticks…


Article title: 'Another howler' – Many Sunderland fans react to 28-year-old's performance vs Charlton

