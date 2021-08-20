‘Another good signing’, ‘Class’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted as new addition announced

Stoke City have completed the signing of Romaine Sawyers on a season-long loan from West Brom.

😃 @RomaineSawyers has checked in at the bet365 Stadium, joining on a season-long loan from @WBA!#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 20, 2021

The technical midfielder was outstanding for the Baggies as they won promotion under Slaven Bilic in the 19/20 season, however he struggled in the top-flight.

With Valerien Ismael favouring a high-intensity approach, it doesn’t really suit Sawyers’ style, so it’s been apparent for some time that the ex-Brentford man would be allowed to move on in this window.

And, confirmation of his switch to the Potters arrived this evening, with the 29-year-old linking up with Michael O’Neill’s side who will hope to push for promotion.

It’s fair to say Sawyers’ arrival has gone down well with the Stoke support, who feel the midfielder will bring a passing quality that the team are lacking right now, whilst he’s also experienced and capable of making an instant impact.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…

Another good signing in what has been a great transfer window #SCFC https://t.co/djZvIlgAEN — Nathanael East (@nathanaeleast) August 20, 2021

Talented player, I am intrigued to see how we fit him in tbh https://t.co/T4CGxQqF8S — Mozz (@Mozzaa92) August 20, 2021

Better transfer window than when we brought shaqiri and co in, there I said it. https://t.co/dzQiDlVM7A — Alex Hague 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Alex_Hague) August 20, 2021

To the premier league we’re on our way https://t.co/bc9jc12Mc6 — Eddie (@EBradburyy) August 20, 2021