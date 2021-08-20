Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Another good signing’, ‘Class’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted as new addition announced

Published

2 mins ago

on

Stoke City have completed the signing of Romaine Sawyers on a season-long loan from West Brom.

The technical midfielder was outstanding for the Baggies as they won promotion under Slaven Bilic in the 19/20 season, however he struggled in the top-flight.

With Valerien Ismael favouring a high-intensity approach, it doesn’t really suit Sawyers’ style, so it’s been apparent for some time that the ex-Brentford man would be allowed to move on in this window.

And, confirmation of his switch to the Potters arrived this evening, with the 29-year-old linking up with Michael O’Neill’s side who will hope to push for promotion.

It’s fair to say Sawyers’ arrival has gone down well with the Stoke support, who feel the midfielder will bring a passing quality that the team are lacking right now, whilst he’s also experienced and capable of making an instant impact.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…


