Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts will be a good signing for Bristol City.

According to Football Insider, the Robins have agreed a deal to sign Roberts on a free transfer with his contract at the Amex Stadium set to expire, winning the race for his signature ahead of a number of clubs.

Who is Haydon Roberts?

Roberts spent last season on loan with Derby County in League One, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for the Rams, featuring at both centre-back and left-back.

Derby manager Paul Warne had hinted that he was keen to bring Roberts back to Pride Park this summer, but he is now closing in on a move to Ashton Gate.

The 21-year-old will become the Robins' third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie from Queens Park Rangers and Aberdeen respectively.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Roberts is an excellent addition for City and predicted that he has a successful future ahead of him.

"Bristol City are reported to be very close to signing Haydon Roberts from Brighton & Hove Albion, beating off competition from a host of Championship and League One clubs, including Derby County where he spent last season on loan," Palmer said.

"His contract had expired at Brighton and he was not offered fresh terms, so the 21-year-old was able to move without a fee.

"This is another good signing for Nigel Pearson and at 21, the left-back has a very bright future."

Will Haydon Roberts be a good signing for Bristol City?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Roberts will be a great addition for the Robins.

He is a player with huge potential and after his impressive displays for Derby last season in League One, he is certainly ready to make the step-up to the Championship.

Pearson was in need of defensive reinforcements this summer, particularly at left-back after Jay Dasilva's departure and Roberts represents the perfect solution with his versatility.

Recruiting Roberts on a free transfer is outstanding business from the Robins and if he continues to develop, they could potentially make a significant profit on him in the future.

It has been a strong start to the summer at Ashton Gate and it seems that Pearson is building a squad which could potentially challenge for the play-offs next season.