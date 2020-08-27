‘Another good bit of business’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as third summer signing is confirmed

Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of Ivan Sanchez on a three-year deal, with the winger arriving at St. Andrew’s on a free transfer.

Blues have been relatively active in the transfer window thus far this summer, with Aitor Karanka bringing in George Friend and Jon Toral on free transfer.

Karanka now has third summer signing through the door, with another Spaniard, Ivan Sanchez, also arriving on a free transfer.

Sanchez – who has put pen to paper on a three-year deal in the West Midlands – was a free-agent following his departure from Elche CF, upon the expiration of his contract in Spain.

The 27-year-old made 44 appearances across all competitions for Elche last season, scoring one goal and chipping in with five assists for the Spanish second division side.

The winger helped Elche win promotion to La Liga after beating Girona in the play-offs this week, and he will now embark on life in English football for the first time in his career.

It remains to be seen how Sanchez settles in Birmingham, after the likes of Alvaro Gimenez and Fran Villalba failed to adapt to life in England following their moves to St. Andrew’s last term.

Sanchez, though, arrives at St. Andrew’s on a high, and he will be keen to hit the ground running when Blues host Brentford on the opening day of the Championship campaign.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to their latest signing…

Him and Bela for free 👌🏻👌🏻 decent business — Dewfvader28 (@dewfvader28) August 27, 2020

You are treating us today admin wow but now go for the triple announcement I dare you — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) August 27, 2020

LESSGOOOO — alex {LMcK} (@lozlims) August 27, 2020

@luketodd01 we actually are winning the league — Brad (@braddd001) August 27, 2020

Fire up the bus — KW (@Kieran994245761) August 27, 2020

On a free too, great business so far — Paul Claydon (@Mr_Claydon) August 27, 2020

oh u BEAUTYYYYY — jack (@txmpted) August 27, 2020

LET'S GOOO WE ARE OFF TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE — Damion (@Damion63066376) August 27, 2020

Free transfers then working up to the big money move for someone smart thinking @XuandongRen — BCFC 💙🤍 (@BCFC_27) August 27, 2020

We will have got Toral, Crowley, Bela, Sanchez and Leko in attack going into the new season. Imagine them playing with a consistent goalscorer! 🤤 #BCFC — T🌍🏐 (@TCFC1875) August 27, 2020