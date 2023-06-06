Carlton Palmer believes that Cardiff City are taking a risk after they named Erol Bulut as their new head coach.

Who is Erol Bulut?

The 48-year-old won’t be known to many fans in English football, as his coaching experience has only been in Turkey, which included a spell in charge of Istanbul giants Fenerbahce.

He has also managed Yeni Malatyaspor, Alanyaspor and most recently Gaziantep, with his time with the latter coming to an end at the start of the year, which was his last job in the game prior to this.

Now though, Bulut will be with the Bluebirds, as their search for Sabri Lamouchi’s successor came to an end over the weekend.

And, speaking to FLW, former England international Palmer explained why turning to Bulut is a risk for Cardiff, who were in a battle to stay in the Championship last season.

“Cardiff City are no strangers to taking gambles on appointing managers and this is another gamble as Erol has never managed outside of Turkey. He has experience of managing European sides but only time will tell whether this gamble will pay off for Cardiff.”

Bulut is expected to oversee a major overhaul in the transfer window over the coming weeks and months, with the new boss indicating that he will look to revamp the squad with the backing from the board.

This is a bold move from Cardiff City

It’s hard to disagree with Palmer here, as this is obviously a real big gamble. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad move, as we can’t just disregard the work that Bulut has done over the years. Plus, he has been in the Turkish top-flight and managed a huge club in Fenerbahce, so it’s not like he is a nobody, and, when you look at it in that sense, you could argue this is a coup for the Bluebirds.

Nevertheless, his lack of experience in Britain means he is a risk, and, as Palmer mentions, the Cardiff board has taken risks in the past that haven’t really worked out, so there’s a lot riding on this.

But, the decision has been made, and they now must do all they can to back Bulut in the market, to ensure he can bring in the players he wants. If they do that, he can have no excuses, but Cardiff’s recruitment has been questionable in the past, and it needs to improve this summer.