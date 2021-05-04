Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Another favour’, ‘You honestly couldn’t write it’ – These Derby County fans react as crucial Sheffield Wednesday fixture becomes clearer

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County know that if they beat Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season they will stay in the Championship.

Most Rams fans will have been watching on nervously as fellow relegation rivals Rotherham took on Luton this evening, with the Millers only managing a 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road.

Therefore, they missed the chance to leapfrog Wayne Rooney’s side, meaning Derby head into the final day with their destiny in their own hands.

However, they still have work to do, as defeat to the Owls would certainly send the East Midlands outfit down, and a draw would not be enough if Rotherham won at Cardiff.

So, there’s sure to be plenty more twists and turns on what will be an excruciating final day for supporters of the three clubs.

Yet, the pleasing thing for Derby was that Rotherham didn’t send them into the bottom three tonight. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


