This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are looking to finalise a deal for Sunderland defender Danny Batth in the coming days, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rs are looking to add to their squad between now and the close of play on September 1st, and it seems defence is a priority position.

The club is currently missing defenders Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter due to injuries and after having a make-shift defence against Watford, Gareth Ainsworth is looking to make swift changes.

The West London club has just added experienced defender Steve Cook to their ranks on a two-year deal, for an undisclosed fee, and now it seems another defender could be joining him in Danny Batth.

What is Danny Batth’s situation at Sunderland?

The 32-year-old has been an important player for Sunderland since joining in January 2022, but it seems the club is willing to let the player leave this summer.

Batth played 40 times last season in the league as the Black Cats reached the play-offs, only to be beaten by eventual winners Luton Town.

Batth missed those two games against the Hatters, and his absence was clear to see as the team was dominated in both boxes.

Therefore, it has come as a surprise to see the defender being linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

Blackburn Rovers were leading the race for the ex-Wolves defender, but it now seems QPR are closing in on his signature.

Batth has one year remaining on his deal at Sunderland, and it has been made clear by Tony Mowbray that they won’t stand in his way if he looks to pursue a new challenge.

What are QPR fans saying about club closing in on Danny Batth deal?

FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir believes Danny Batth will be a solid signing for the club and his addition will make them stronger in defence.

Speaking to FLW, he said: “I think Danny Batth is another option that you look at and think when you talk about Championship centre halves, solid know their job, will make a team considerably stronger at the back, he's one that you think yeah you wouldn't mind having him in your side.

“I think especially the season he add for Sunderland last year, I don’t think many people know, but he actually got their player of the season, so for a club where he did really well just coming up from League One for him to get their player of the year was probably a big achievement and speaks volumes of how solid he is.

“When talking about Steve Cook signing, Danny Batth would just be another similar option to have in the back, and it's what we need, so if we can get these deals done for this solid Championship centre-backs then happy days.

“We don't know how long Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter are going to be out for, so it could well be Steve Cook and Danny Batth coming in and both of them starting, which would make a huge difference to what we all saw at Watford with young Joe Gubbins and Morgan Fox making his first team debut for QPR. So yeah, it's going to make a massive difference and just hope we can get these deals done quick and move on to other targets because obviously, we need more options up front and it midfield again.

“So yeah, I'll be pleased with it, solid signing if it happens, good at this level and going off the back of what he achieved at Sunderland last year nobody could say no to Danny Batth, so another experienced head in which we desperately need and yeah, delighted and hopefully the business will continue until the transfer window shuts.”