‘Another Erik Alonso situation’ – Many Derby County fans react to major takeover news

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Chris Kirchner has withdrawn his interest in buying the club.

The American businessman had been the only real candidate in line to take over from Mel Morris at Pride Park, with some progress having been made in recent weeks as the Rams desperately look to start a new era.

However after two months of talks, Kirchner has now revealed that he has shelved the plans that he had to buy the troubled Sky Bet Championship side.

Naturally the news didn’t take long to reach the Derby County faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on what is sure to have been a shocking revelation from their point of view.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Derby were once again put back to square one with regards to finding a new owner.

Was this another Erik alonso situation all this public nonsense for nothing? — Lucy 🐏 (@lucy188444) December 24, 2021

You’re obviously not that othered then. All bark, no bite. Later. — Matt Rothon (@rothon92) December 24, 2021

thank you for your efforts chris you honestly seem like you have the best intentions with the club. wish you the best in the future — j (@dcfcholm) December 24, 2021

Thanks for the transparency Chris. Something we’ve not had at this club in a long time. — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) December 24, 2021

Not the best Christmas present for Derby fans but fully understand your frustration.. We are all feeling it as this just drags on and on — Steve johnson (@Stevieboyj1000) December 24, 2021

Cheers for trying Chris. Not your fault really. — Lewis (@lewis_everett11) December 24, 2021

Sad news today. Thank you for being so open today in your tweets. Good luck in your search for a club 👍 — Adrian Mannion (@ademannion) December 24, 2021

Thanks 👍 but it will be Interesting to hear the other side of the story as well thanks for the interest — PercyRam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@PercyRam1) December 24, 2021

Not what we wanted to hear. A sad day for this great club — Scott Clacher (@Clacks71) December 24, 2021