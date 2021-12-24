Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Another Erik Alonso situation’ – Many Derby County fans react to major takeover news

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Chris Kirchner has withdrawn his interest in buying the club. 

The American businessman had been the only real candidate in line to take over from Mel Morris at Pride Park, with some progress having been made in recent weeks as the Rams desperately look to start a new era.

However after two months of talks, Kirchner has now revealed that he has shelved the plans that he had to buy the troubled Sky Bet Championship side.

Naturally the news didn’t take long to reach the Derby County faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on what is sure to have been a shocking revelation from their point of view.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26

Who did Derby sell Jayden Bogle to?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Derby were once again put back to square one with regards to finding a new owner.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Another Erik Alonso situation’ – Many Derby County fans react to major takeover news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: