‘Another Ehiogu masterclass’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as club look back on another memorable day

Ugo Ehiogu put in a man of the match display as Middlesbrough caused a huge upset at Old Trafford with a shock win over title chasing Manchester United back in 2002.

Today, the Middlesbrough media team produced a throwback to the 2001/2002 season when Boro took all three points at Old Trafford to put a dent in Manchester United’s Premier League title bid, as Alen Boksic’s early strike was enough for Steve McClaren to walk away from his former employers with all the points.

Boro’s win at Old Trafford would give Arsenal the initiative they needed to go on and win their second Premier League title in 2002, which they ended up doing by a seven-point deficit; Boro helped themselves to a 12th place finish that season.

The EFL is currently out of action until the 30th of April due to the recent health pandemic that has hit the world over the course of the last couple of months. The break was originally supposed to end on the 3rd of April until the FA decided to extend that break until the end of next month.

Without the content that media teams around the country would have gathered through the different matchdays that would be played out, they have had to come up with new ways to give their supporters their football fix during the enforced break. Middlesbrough have been pushing out new styles of content to give Boro fans something to watch as they eagerly await their team’s return to action next month.

Here is how Boro fans reacted to the throwback of Boksic’s strike…

That jink to the right by Carbone was perfect. Took the other defender (Neville?) completely out. — Missy (@laserlipstick) March 23, 2020

Loved boksic – player. — James (@GTV_Jimbo) March 23, 2020

Super Alen Boksic 🤩 — Brian Rose (@bri_rose26) March 23, 2020

Another Ehiogu masterclass 🙌🏻 #Utb # — RIchard Box (@boxyboro) March 23, 2020

We need to bring that away kit back ! UTB — John Hadfield (@Hadfield4John) March 23, 2020

I loved that kit. I played hours and hours of football wearing it. Bernito Carbone was some player too I loved seeing him in a boro shirt UTB!!! — James Huskinson (@cheekyborolad) March 23, 2020

Black and blue striped away kits forever please 😍😍 — Tony. (@AMKnight1988) March 23, 2020